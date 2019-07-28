Great West Life Assurance Company Lowered Its Position in Netflix (NFLX) by $323,760 as Stock Rose; Premier Asset Managment Has Upped Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $484,960; Stock Rose

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 264,501 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.11 million, down from 265,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $9.32 during the last trading session, reaching $335.78. About 10.33 million shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX SERVICE INTO TV/VIDEO PLATFORMS; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Ray Romano to headline Netflix comedy special; 11/04/2018 – Variety: Sacha Baron Cohen to Star in Netflix Drama `The Spy’; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 29/04/2018 – @1962Kiser Baloney everyone and their uncle will be watching her Netflix show; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix looking to acquire billboard company; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Amazon Face Retail Sales Tax Crackdown in Quebec; 20/04/2018 – Movies: Comic Performers Play It Dark in Netflix Movies

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 27.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 6,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,483 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 22,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Victory Over Exxon In Federal Lawsuit; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Rev $68.21B; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 EARNINGS FROM CHEMICAL BUSINESS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 97,088 shares to 781,251 shares, valued at $23.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 160,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 962,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Inc has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Assetmark stated it has 1,470 shares or 0% of all its holdings. S R Schill And owns 1,500 shares. Jacobs And Ca, California-based fund reported 797 shares. Logan Mngmt reported 88,324 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Campbell Newman Asset Inc invested in 0.29% or 5,270 shares. Hhr Asset Management Ltd Com reported 165,828 shares or 4.06% of all its holdings. Centre Asset Management Limited Com has 1.27% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Strategic Wealth Advisors Gru holds 0.69% or 22,115 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hartford Fincl Mgmt invested in 716 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bamco Inc, New York-based fund reported 19,432 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo invested in 8,884 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Agf Invs Incorporated invested in 0.97% or 243,122 shares.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 6,497 shares to 242,079 shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 58,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,985 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).