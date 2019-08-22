Great West Life Assurance Company Lowered Its Holding in Cbs New (CBS) by $5.57 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Farmstead Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG)

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 29.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 118,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 287,815 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.65M, down from 406,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $43.68. About 1.63 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 04/04/2018 – CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; 16/05/2018 – DUTCH MARCH RETAIL SALES +3.6 PCT Y/Y AFTER REVISED +2.8 PCT IN FEB – CBS; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS: CBS’S BOARD VOTE `WAS PURE PRETEXT’; 11/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Flowers Foods, Inc. – FLO; 04/04/2018 – Report on Business: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 23/03/2018 – Viacom’s Hidden Charms May Tempt CBS — Heard on the Street; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Sarah Drew, Michelle Hurd cast in CBS’ `Cagney & Lacey’ pilot; 12/04/2018 – Charles Gasparino: #BreakingNews — @CBSNews insiders say Shari Redstone will feel “tremendous pain” if Moonves is forced; 03/05/2018 – CBS 1Q ENTERTAINMENT REV. $2.72B, EST. $2.55B (2 EST.)

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $60.43. About 877,210 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Offers to Acquire the Publicly Held Shrs of Cheniere Partners Holdings Not Already Owned by Cheniere in a Stk for Stk Exchange; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kbc Gp Nv has 0.17% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Advisory Ntwk Lc has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Systematic Finance Mngmt LP stated it has 12,779 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 6,870 were reported by Innovations Limited Company. 30,375 were accumulated by Linscomb Williams. Opportunities Cap Ltd Com owns 16,915 shares for 2.68% of their portfolio. 120 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman &. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.17% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 55,092 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking invested in 189,825 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Mcgowan Grp Incorporated Asset owns 8,917 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has 191 shares. Clal Insurance Enter Ltd owns 0.69% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 410,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 309,227 shares. Vanguard Inc has 0.06% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 20.66 million shares.

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Bizjournals.com which published an article titled: “Texas energy data wrap: LNG export feed intake breaks record in July and more – Houston Business Journal” on August 05, 2019.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Viacom Slumps; CBS Deal Would Reportedly Value it Below Closing Price – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CBS Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CBS Has Strong Quarter, But Viacom Merger Uncertainty Keeps Analysts On Sidelines – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acorda, Activision, Bloom Energy, Care.com, CBS, Deere, Ferrari and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 53,450 shares to 313,007 shares, valued at $16.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 35,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,814 were accumulated by Fort L P. Becker Mgmt holds 1.04% or 593,155 shares in its portfolio. Markston Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,224 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Shapiro Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 2.55 million shares. Icon Advisers Inc Company has invested 0.22% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). M&T Savings Bank Corp has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Cap Partners Ltd Partnership owns 21,450 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Liability Com reported 12,956 shares. Whittier Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs Limited Com owns 29,302 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 158 shares. 316,989 were accumulated by Prudential Incorporated. Moreover, Us Savings Bank De has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).