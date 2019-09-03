Great West Life Assurance Company Lifted Ugi New (UGI) Stake; Burgundy Asset Management LTD Decreased Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Stake

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) stake by 8.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 130,892 shares as Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR)’s stock declined 5.91%. The Burgundy Asset Management Ltd holds 1.39M shares with $24.01M value, down from 1.52M last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now has $1.17B valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 553,309 shares traded. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 9.56% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in ACI Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – WADDELL & REED 1Q EPS 56C, EST. 54C; 18/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed: Amy Scupham Named President of Ivy Distributors Inc; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282456 – WEST WADDELL RANCH BAT353; 20/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280740 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BATTERY 72; 01/05/2018 – WADDELL & REED 1Q OPER REV. $297.6M, EST. $289.0M; 23/05/2018 – CORDY OILFIELD SERVICES INC CKK.V – ROBERT WADDELL DID NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR AT THIS SHAREHOLDERS MEETING; 08/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281715 – WEST WADDELL COMPRESSOR STATION; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Microsemi; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282445 – WEST WADDELL RANCH BAT 39

Great West Life Assurance Company increased Ugi Corp New (UGI) stake by 51.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Great West Life Assurance Company acquired 95,343 shares as Ugi Corp New (UGI)’s stock declined 5.51%. The Great West Life Assurance Company holds 279,397 shares with $15.45 million value, up from 184,054 last quarter. Ugi Corp New now has $9.86B valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $48.14. About 2.07M shares traded or 27.62% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold WDR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.69 million shares or 0.19% less from 74.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 468,529 shares in its portfolio. Axa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Burgundy Asset reported 1.39 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Advisory Ser Net Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 271 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 423,620 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 59,887 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 35,633 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.01% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Moody State Bank Division owns 311 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 10,159 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). 50,257 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability reported 0.13% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 189,160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Leavell Mgmt accumulated 36,548 shares.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 17,337 shares to 1.54 million valued at $163.06 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Harris Corp. (NYSE:HRS) stake by 6,733 shares and now owns 903,374 shares. Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) was raised too.

Analysts await Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 29.31% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.58 per share. WDR’s profit will be $29.95M for 9.73 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.38% negative EPS growth.

