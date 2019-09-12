Great West Life Assurance Company Lifted Its Manpowergroup (MAN) Stake; Heico (HEI) Shorts Lowered By 7.91%

Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI) had a decrease of 7.91% in short interest. HEI’s SI was 1.75M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.91% from 1.90M shares previously. With 545,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI)’s short sellers to cover HEI’s short positions. The SI to Heico Corporation’s float is 4.36%. The stock increased 2.59% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $126.98. About 33,834 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Net Income Growth Estimates Raised; 19/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI.A); 29/05/2018 – HEICO SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +13% TO +14%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO 2Q EPS 55C, EST. 52C; 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – UNIT ACQUIRED 100% OF BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF EMERGENCY LOCATOR TRANSMITTER BEACON PRODUCT LINE OF INSTRUMAR LIMITED IN ALL CASH DEAL; 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Dukane Seacom Is Part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group; 17/04/2018 – HEICO UNIT BUYS FLIGHT CRITICAL AEROSPACE ELECTRONICS PRODUCT

Great West Life Assurance Company increased Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) stake by 17.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Great West Life Assurance Company acquired 12,672 shares as Manpowergroup Inc (MAN)’s stock declined 4.06%. The Great West Life Assurance Company holds 85,884 shares with $8.28M value, up from 73,212 last quarter. Manpowergroup Inc now has $5.10B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $85.95. About 443,467 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 27/03/2018 – Global Recruitment Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Adecco, Randstad, Manpower and Recruit Group – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.42B; 12/03/2018 – China Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook at +8%; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS $1.72; 22/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – India Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Weakens; 28/05/2018 – EGYPT STATE COMPANY TO SELL UP TO 4 PCT OF ITS STAKE IN EASTERN TOBACCO ON CAIRO EXCHANGE -MINISTRY OF MANPOWER; 12/03/2018 – Germany Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – Australia 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table)

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $298,300 activity. 1,974 HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) shares with value of $198,784 were bought by Hildebrandt Mark H.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.39, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold HEICO Corporation shares while 92 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 32.15 million shares or 2.59% more from 31.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Management Limited holds 0.02% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) or 543,893 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 7,000 shares. Tci Wealth Inc holds 0% or 38 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Com Ltd has 2,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Riverbridge Partners Lc invested in 965,652 shares. Millennium Management Limited Co accumulated 0% or 60,565 shares. Cambridge Advsr Incorporated holds 5,740 shares. 1.02 million were accumulated by Franklin. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 232,749 shares. Bluestein R H & holds 4,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 192 are held by Shine Advisory Ser Incorporated. Gideon Cap Advsr owns 6,019 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) holds 17 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Heico Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:HEI), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Heico Corporation Common Stock has $17000 highest and $11200 lowest target. $157.40’s average target is 23.96% above currents $126.98 stock price. Heico Corporation Common Stock had 8 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, September 3 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, August 29 with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of HEI in report on Thursday, May 30 with “Buy” rating. The stock of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, August 29. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral”. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 13 by Robert W. Baird.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.32 billion. The companyÂ’s Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government. It has a 56.19 P/E ratio. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial airlines, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, subcomponents, and other instruments utilized on military aircrafts.

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) stake by 4,733 shares to 670,206 valued at $55.81M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Northwest Nat Hldg Co stake by 11,865 shares and now owns 54,107 shares. Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Manpower (NYSE:MAN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Manpower has $110 highest and $8300 lowest target. $99.60’s average target is 15.88% above currents $85.95 stock price. Manpower had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of MAN in report on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, March 13. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, July 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Underperform” on Thursday, July 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold MAN shares while 105 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 53.15 million shares or 1.64% more from 52.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Skyline Asset Mngmt LP holds 90,600 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% or 87,314 shares. Portland Global Advisors Lc invested 0.22% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). 19 were accumulated by Howe And Rusling. Qs Ltd Liability stated it has 28,809 shares. Parametric Lc holds 0.03% or 366,416 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd has 71,090 shares. Alberta Investment Management stated it has 21,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Missouri-based Bankshares has invested 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Millennium Mgmt holds 0% or 21,621 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Bk owns 21,611 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Mngmt Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 81,864 shares. Euclidean Llc has 2.43% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 26,728 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 457,213 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn owns 317,076 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.