Great West Life Assurance Company Lifted Its Boston Properties (BXP) Position; GETSWIFT LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (GSWTF) Sellers Increased By 22.98% Their Shorts

GETSWIFT LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:GSWTF) had an increase of 22.98% in short interest. GSWTF's SI was 165,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 22.98% from 134,900 shares previously. With 130,600 avg volume, 1 days are for GETSWIFT LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:GSWTF)'s short sellers to cover GSWTF's short positions. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.0045 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1415. About 10,000 shares traded.

Great West Life Assurance Company increased Boston Properties Inc (BXP) stake by 17.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Great West Life Assurance Company acquired 34,072 shares as Boston Properties Inc (BXP)’s stock declined 3.60%. The Great West Life Assurance Company holds 231,395 shares with $30.98M value, up from 197,323 last quarter. Boston Properties Inc now has $19.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $127.42. About 631,309 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q FFO $1.49/Shr; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP); 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boston Properties: Office Space – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “George Washington University, Boston Properties ink deal for Foggy Bottom site – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on July 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Western Digital, Huntington Bancshares and Boston Properties – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), A Stock That Climbed 11% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Boston Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:BXP) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 1.23% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Bamco Ny reported 345 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il accumulated 5,400 shares. Cap Fund Sa invested in 0.02% or 23,680 shares. 600 are owned by Numerixs Techs Incorporated. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.03% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0.01% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) or 16,270 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 0.03% or 44,955 shares. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv stated it has 36 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) or 203 shares. Fiduciary Tru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 94,158 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management holds 0.05% or 1,885 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 209,014 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 2.32M shares.

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased Thomson Reuters Corp stake by 88,175 shares to 754,790 valued at $44.50 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Overseas Shipholding Group I stake by 225,311 shares and now owns 723,922 shares. Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boston Properties had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $138 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Getswift Limited, a technology company, provides secure cloud SaaS platform for delivery businesses in Australia and internationally. The company has market cap of $25.19 million. It offers logistics software. It currently has negative earnings.

Another recent and important GetSwift Limited (OTCMKTS:GSWTF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Pivotal Announcement Steepens Trajectory For GetSwift – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2017.