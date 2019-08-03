Great West Life Assurance Company Increases Stake in Wabtec (WAB); Bangor Savings Bank Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Boosted by $1.36 Million

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 72.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 11,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 27,649 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 16,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 17,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 100,614 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40 million, up from 83,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $75.34. About 1.52M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC’S OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE; RATINGS AFFIRMED: MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Rev $4.1B; 20/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO; 03/04/2018 – Knorr, Wabtec agree to end pacts to not poach workers — U.S. Justice Dept; 22/05/2018 – This week kicked off with a standout “Merger Monday,” including GE’s $11.1 billion deal to merge its transportation business with U.S. manufacturer Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6,636 shares to 6,939 shares, valued at $335,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 5,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 392,636 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Senior Loan Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colrain Cap Limited Co has 5.92% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). S Muoio & Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Wi has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ajo Limited Partnership invested in 2.74M shares or 1.67% of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group Limited Partnership stated it has 1.45 million shares. Factory Mutual reported 2.81M shares. First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shapiro Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 2,308 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 4.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 219,335 were accumulated by Greystone Managed Investments. Dana Investment Advsr has 419,343 shares for 2.33% of their portfolio. Junto LP holds 2.98% or 440,118 shares. Dock Street Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 1.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 30,127 shares. Westend Advsr Ltd Company reported 306,388 shares stake. Longer Investments invested 2.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: EMKR, UXIN, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) Partners with OpenAI, Amazon (Nasdaq: $AMZN) Announces Two New Robotics Fulfillment Centres and CEVA (Nasdaq: $CEVA) Acquires Hillcrest Labs – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Common Dividend, Announces Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” on April 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Senate Witnesses: Positive Train Control Still Faces Hurdles – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wabtec: Best Of Two Trades – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wabtec Lowers Its Sales Expectations For 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering by selling stockholder – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 495,997 shares to 51,774 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 263,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,216 shares, and cut its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 3,402 shares. Harris Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Keybank Association Oh owns 12,437 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 42,903 shares. Muhlenkamp & holds 52,695 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Ca invested in 199 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 87 shares. Bb&T Ltd Company has 4,193 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset owns 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 60,824 shares. Nomura Hldgs, Japan-based fund reported 43,802 shares. Private Advisor Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 13,278 shares. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv reported 455,000 shares or 4.59% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 248 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 124,711 shares.