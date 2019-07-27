Great West Life Assurance Company Increases Position in Oracle (ORCL); Sphera Funds Management LTD Lifted Its Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Holding by $10.69 Million; Market Value Rose

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 47.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 79,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 247,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.43 million, up from 168,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $114.63. About 3.41 million shares traded or 124.73% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 4.53% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – Alexion Will Acquire Wilson Through a Tender OfferWhereby Alexion, Through Subsidiary, Has Offered SEK232 in Cash for Each Outstanding Share of Wilson; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY Adj EPS $6.60-Adj EPS $6.80; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Safety Profile of ALXN1210 Consistent With That Seen for Soliris; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.11; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS ALEXION WILL ACQUIRE WILSON THERAPEUTICS THROUGH A TENDER OFFER; 11/04/2018 – Alexion to buy Swedish biotech Wilson Therapeutics for $855 mln; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FROM ALXN1210 PHASE 3 PNH NAIVE AND SWITCH STUDIES PLANNED IN U.S. AND EU IN MID-2018; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Makes $788 Million Bid for Sweden’s Wilson Therapeutics; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL TO BE ABLE TO PRODUCE GENERIC SOLIRIS: ATTORNEY GENERAL; 09/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 56,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.01M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.66 million, up from 3.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 5.39 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 24/05/2018 – SuiteCentric Joins Oracle NetSuite Commerce Agency Program; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% IN 4Q; 12/04/2018 – Businesses Struggle to Protect Sensitive Cloud Data According to New Oracle and KPMG Cloud Threat Report; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 07/05/2018 – Cointelegraph: World’s Second Largest Software Company Oracle To Offer Blockchain Products; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Industry Connect 2018 Draws Top Business Leaders to Share Insights and Strategies for Digital Transformation; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs, France-based fund reported 9,031 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt holds 11,860 shares. Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. 1.85M are held by Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd. First Personal Fincl holds 0.01% or 286 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Thornburg Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 107,884 shares. Wetherby Asset invested in 0.06% or 3,714 shares. Bancshares Of America De reported 2.07 million shares. M&T Comml Bank stated it has 16,771 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) or 12 shares. City Holdg holds 38 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Ltd has invested 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc by 139,500 shares to 81,769 shares, valued at $6.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autolus Therapeutics Plc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,994 shares, and cut its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE).

