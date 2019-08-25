Great West Life Assurance Company Increases Position in Cardiovascular Sys Del (CSII); Masters Capital Management Lifted Its Nuance Communications (Call) (NUAN) Position by $5.65 Million; Shares Declined

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NUAN) by 70.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 353,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The hedge fund held 853,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 1.69M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (CSII) by 1400.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 44,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 48,014 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.22. About 221,400 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 26/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Cardiovascular Diseases in Elderly Asthma; 02/04/2018 – Outcome Health Announces Initiative With WomenHeart To Bring Cardiovascular Information To Minority Groups; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Exercise Intervention to Rescue the Adverse Effect of Preterm Birth on Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Health; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Educational Intervention to Improve Patient-Physician Awareness of Cardiovascular Risk in Rheumatoid; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 02/05/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems Sees 4Q EPS 5c-EPS 8c; 24/05/2018 – New Review of the Real-world Data on the Cardiovascular Benefits Associated with the Use of Sodium-glucose Cotransporter 2; 21/03/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Drugs Markets to 2022: Novel Product Launches, Recent Approvals, Research and Development Pipeline, and Blockbuster Drugs – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effect of Time-Restricted Feeding on 24-hour Glycemic Control, Blood Pressure, and Cardiovascular Disease Ris; 16/04/2018 – Janssen, Bristol-Myers to Advance Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Secureworks Corp by 286,461 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $9.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transenterix Inc (NYSEMKT:TRXC) by 300,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45M shares, and cut its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Ltd owns 670,919 shares or 2.25% of their US portfolio. Westfield Lp stated it has 1.47M shares. Cap Advisors Ltd Ltd Liability Co stated it has 649 shares. Kirr Marbach And Limited Liability In accumulated 568,050 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd accumulated 0% or 120,301 shares. Rgm Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6.56% or 5.71M shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Co has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc has 26,898 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 30,788 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. First Personal Fin Serv holds 2,050 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Salem Counselors holds 640 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 2.57M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Covington Mngmt has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NUAN or PEGA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nuance Selects Industry Veteran Sanjay Dhawan to Lead Automotive Business – GlobeNewswire” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Nuance Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NUAN)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nuance Communications (NUAN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Guggenheim Ltd Company owns 6,956 shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 48,014 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.03% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). 21,219 were accumulated by Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 199,392 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Panagora Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 9,811 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 293,558 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancorp owns 63,300 shares. Fmr Ltd Co accumulated 347,500 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 0.01% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Partner Fund Management Lp has 0.38% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 446,921 shares. Diversified invested in 8,150 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 11,614 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $85.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 5,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,895 shares, and cut its stake in Rapid7 Inc.