Great West Life Assurance Company Holding in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Decreased by $9.13 Million as Market Value Rose; Shareholder Aspiriant Has Boosted Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 17.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 138,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 630,712 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.00M, down from 769,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $78.67. About 194,913 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 15,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 39,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 24,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $52.71. About 8.67M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 8,999 shares to 51,251 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,070 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Advisors Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 830,396 shares. Of Vermont reported 150,568 shares stake. Dodge And Cox holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 31.19M shares. Us Bankshares De has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cutter Brokerage has invested 0.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hayek Kallen Invest Mngmt has 0.73% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 20,854 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 0.9% or 366,926 shares. Heritage Wealth reported 13,876 shares stake. American Century Companies invested in 0.6% or 11.01 million shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Lc has invested 2.32% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bainco Invsts invested 1.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 1.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 2.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

