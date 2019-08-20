Great West Life Assurance Company Has Upped Its Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Stake; As Neogenomics (NEO) Market Value Rose, Falcon Point Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 28.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 88,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 219,992 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, down from 308,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 404,873 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500.

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 8,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 155,769 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.80M, up from 147,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $106.95. About 195,247 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) by 46,653 shares to 352,483 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 18,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Icf International (NASDAQ:ICFI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 4,959 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 151,320 shares. Illinois-based Bard Associate has invested 1.23% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 30,371 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited reported 26,918 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.25% or 33,730 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.04% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 1.26M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Wisconsin-based Convergence Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Summit Creek Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.27% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Moody Financial Bank Tru Division reported 338 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust stated it has 1.54% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Aperio Group Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 39,608 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 0.02% or 19,821 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 298,860 shares to 436,229 shares, valued at $16.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 263,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,216 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).