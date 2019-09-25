Great West Life Assurance Company Has Trimmed Position in Entergy New (ETR) as Stock Rose; Costco Wholesale (COST) Holder Avalon Advisors Cut Its Holding

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 4,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 52,761 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.94 million, down from 57,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $287.91. About 1.98M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 34.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company analyzed 168,436 shares as the company's stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 317,613 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.69 million, down from 486,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $117.09. About 1.37 million shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500.

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, down 39.79% or $1.50 from last year’s $3.77 per share. ETR’s profit will be $451.34M for 12.90 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.15% EPS growth.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.45 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

