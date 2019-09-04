Great West Life Assurance Company Has Trimmed Its Quanta Svcs (PWR) Holding by $12.88 Million as Market Value Declined; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Shares Rose, Goelzer Investment Management Boosted Stake

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 87.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 348,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 47,717 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 395,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 819,894 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 125.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 7,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 13,063 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $612,000, up from 5,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.74. About 6.48M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 13,035 shares to 38,891 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 30,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,219 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 312,294 shares to 3.33 million shares, valued at $122.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 35,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,531 shares, and has risen its stake in Godaddy Inc.

