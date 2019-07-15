Great West Life Assurance Company Has Trimmed Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $3.14 Million as Market Value Rose; Citigroup (C) Position Upped by Provise Management Group Llc

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 13,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,846 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15 million, up from 101,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.89. About 16.11M shares traded or 22.22% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 26/04/2018 – Citi appoints global commodities sales heads; 30/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 14% in 2018, Citi Leads; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 06/03/2018 – CITI PRIVATE BANK NAMES CATHERINE CHEUNG AS APAC STRATEGIST; 08/05/2018 – SoFi Is Said to Plan Credit Card With Help From Former Citi Exec; 15/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.80 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking; 14/05/2018 – Former Citigroup CEO Vikram Pandit Makes $100 Million Investment in Credit-Card Startup

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 56,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 825,988 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.01 million, down from 882,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $75.36. About 4.50 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: President Trump blocks Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC -CO ALSO ORDERED TO RECONVENE ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING ON EARLIEST POSSIBLE DATE, WHICH BASED ON REQUIRED NOTICE PERIOD, IS MARCH 23, 2018; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – ANNUAL MEETING WILL BE RECONVENED ON THURSDAY, APRIL 5, 2018 AT 8:00 A.M. PACIFIC TIME; 09/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs out as chairman of Qualcomm; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod; 27/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 13/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn hostile bid for Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom Director Nominees Also Disqualified From Standing for Election to Qualcomm Board; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 65C TO 75C, EST. 75C

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73M for 30.39 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. 7,000 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael.

