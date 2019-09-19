Great West Life Assurance Company Has Trimmed Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Position as Valuation Rose; As Seabridge Gold (SA) Stock Value Rose, Weiss Asset Management LP Has Cut Holding by $1.90 Million

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 33,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 582,075 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.56 million, down from 615,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $166.77. About 1.55M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 145,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.98% . The hedge fund held 971,734 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.14M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $881.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $14.01. About 416,166 shares traded. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.01% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 753,628 are owned by Nomura Asset Co. Stanley reported 17,378 shares stake. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 7.11 million shares. Moreover, Aureus Asset Mgmt has 0.17% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt holds 12,536 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Dallas Incorporated holds 3,200 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Coldstream Mgmt reported 4,604 shares. Vident Invest Advisory owns 0.03% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,146 shares. Rowland & Counsel Adv accumulated 0% or 3,733 shares. Eqis Incorporated has 2,717 shares. Berkshire Asset Ltd Pa holds 2.21% or 152,560 shares in its portfolio. Btim Corporation has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Iowa Bank holds 0.25% or 3,261 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.62% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 9.05M shares. M&R Mgmt holds 8,325 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 191,255 shares to 404,840 shares, valued at $68.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr (NYSE:PMT) by 16,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.74 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell: Stick With What Has Been Working – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New production milestones for Honeywell APUs – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gordon Pointe Acquisition Co by 478,092 shares to 515,262 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ready Cap Corp by 188,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 477,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS).

More important recent Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Buy Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Citi and Bank of America downgrades Argentine banks – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 14% Return On Equity, Is Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.