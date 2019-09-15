Great West Life Assurance Company Has Trimmed Cbs New (CBS) Position; Taubman Centers (TCO) Sellers Decreased By 12.44% Their Shorts

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased Cbs Corp New (CBS) stake by 10.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 28,977 shares as Cbs Corp New (CBS)’s stock rose 0.74%. The Great West Life Assurance Company holds 258,838 shares with $12.90M value, down from 287,815 last quarter. Cbs Corp New now has $16.48B valuation. It closed at $43.82 lastly. It is up 0.45% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling Redstone family, in bid for independence; 17/05/2018 – National Amusements is controlled by the Redstone family, which has been trying to merge CBS and Viacom, both of which fall under its umbrella; 06/04/2018 – CBS nominates former Time Warner CEO to its board amid Viacom talks; 17/05/2018 – Judge rules against CBS in clash with National Amusements; 15/05/2018 – Dutch 1Q GDP +0.5% On Quarter – CBS; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM PREPARING COUNTER PROPOSAL TO CBS TO ASK FOR MORE THAN 0.62 CBS SHARES FOR EVERY VIACOM SHARE; 04/04/2018 – CNBC: CBS bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources tell CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 23/05/2018 – DUTCH MAY CONSUMER CONFIDENCE +23 PTS AFTER +25 PTS IN APRIL – CBS; 14/05/2018 – CBS-NIELSEN COLLABORATE TO ADVANCE DYNAMIC AD INSERTION

Taubman Centers Inc (NYSE:TCO) had a decrease of 12.44% in short interest. TCO’s SI was 3.04M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 12.44% from 3.47M shares previously. With 436,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Taubman Centers Inc (NYSE:TCO)’s short sellers to cover TCO’s short positions. The SI to Taubman Centers Inc’s float is 5.13%. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $42.21. About 310,591 shares traded. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 33.86% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 08/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SENDS LETTER TO TAUBMAN CENTERS HOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC QTRLY AFFO SHR $1.04; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS REAFFIRMS YR AFFO/SHR FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers, Inc. Issues Strong First Quarter Results; 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS RECOMMENDS TAUBMAN HOLDERS VOTE LITT; 08/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS URGES TCO END DUAL-CLASS VOTING SHR STRUCTURE; 31/05/2018 – Taubman Centers Delays Shareholder Vote Count at the Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.04, EST. 75C; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC TCO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.72 TO $3.86 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 22/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – ISS & GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED SHAREHOLDERS VOTE ON LAND & BUILDINGS’ BLUE PROXY CARD FOR ELECTION OF LITT

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $195,550 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J, worth $195,550 on Monday, August 5.

Taubman Centers, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.58 billion. As of June 30, 2005, the firm owned a 63% managing general partnerÂ’s interest in The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership . It has a 56.96 P/E ratio. The operating partnership engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, development, and expansion of regional retail shopping centers and interests therein.

Among 2 analysts covering Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Taubman Centers has $64 highest and $4100 lowest target. $52.50’s average target is 24.38% above currents $42.21 stock price. Taubman Centers had 5 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) rating on Thursday, June 20. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $45 target. Sandler O’Neill maintained it with “Buy” rating and $64 target in Thursday, June 20 report.

More notable recent Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Taubman Centers Declares Common and Preferred Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “International Marketplace wins global ULI award – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Need To Know: Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold Taubman Centers, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 55.72 million shares or 1.58% less from 56.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Presima Inc reported 15,200 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 280,438 are owned by Los Angeles & Equity Research. Aew Capital Mgmt L P holds 0.83% or 669,666 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Lc accumulated 497 shares. Parkside Retail Bank & has 0% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 149,391 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsrs has 5,909 shares. Comerica Bancorp invested in 0.02% or 72,381 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Proshare Advsrs Ltd owns 18,330 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 9,730 shares. Kbc Nv invested in 0% or 752 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.01M shares. Amp Invsts Ltd accumulated 717,247 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 72,187 shares stake.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why CBS Stock Gave Up 18% in August – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CBS and Viacom Finally Tie It Off – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, CSX, Tapestry, Total, Viacom And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Company invested in 11,915 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Prudential Financial owns 333,733 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership owns 53,242 shares. Globeflex Cap LP holds 0.11% or 10,729 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Washington Management Inc reported 41,685 shares stake. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Limited has invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). King Luther Capital Mgmt Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 6,020 shares. Cwh Capital Mgmt reported 2.36% stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 500 were accumulated by Park Circle Com. Dsc Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Kbc Grp Nv owns 290,025 shares. Asset Management One Company Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.30 million shares.

Great West Life Assurance Company increased Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) stake by 4,900 shares to 74,400 valued at $5.18M in 2019Q2. It also upped Planet Fitness Inc stake by 4,217 shares and now owns 16,486 shares. Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) was raised too.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $504.04M for 8.18 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CBS has $6300 highest and $6000 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 40.35% above currents $43.82 stock price. CBS had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded the shares of CBS in report on Wednesday, August 14 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, August 9.