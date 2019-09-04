Great West Life Assurance Company Has Lowered Oneok New (OKE) Stake; 1 Analysts Covering Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased Oneok Inc New (OKE) stake by 16.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 94,126 shares as Oneok Inc New (OKE)’s stock rose 3.70%. The Great West Life Assurance Company holds 482,691 shares with $33.62 million value, down from 576,817 last quarter. Oneok Inc New now has $28.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $70.61. About 2.15 million shares traded or 9.46% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO

Among 2 analysts covering Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs has $10100 highest and $92 lowest target. $97.67’s average target is 21.84% above currents $80.16 stock price. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SPR in report on Wednesday, August 14 with “Overweight” rating. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”. See Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $103.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse New Target: $101.0000 83.0000

02/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jefferies

14/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Suntrust Robinson Humphrey New Target: $93.0000 75.0000

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $100 New Target: $92 Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Vertical Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 367,209 were accumulated by Millennium Ltd Com. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 0.04% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Advisory Svcs Net Lc holds 0% or 302 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 856 shares. First Tru L P holds 92,310 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd owns 0.09% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 141,170 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited accumulated 0.04% or 236,306 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr Inc holds 0.01% or 13,884 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc owns 26,880 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated invested in 545,938 shares. Westpac Corp holds 11,490 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment holds 0.08% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 444,751 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.11% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 114,052 shares. Moreover, Two Sigma Ltd has 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 5,469 shares.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.30 billion. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial aerospace original equipment maker worldwide. It has a 12.45 P/E ratio. The firm operates through three divisions: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems.

The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $80.16. About 1.16 million shares traded or 10.99% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO TOM GENTILE COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES DEFENSE SALES GROWING TO 10-15% FROM 5% TODAY; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO 1Q REV. $1.74B, EST. $1.71B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPR); 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO FOCUSED ON 15 SUPPLIERS STRUGGLING W/ 737 RATES; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Acquires ASCO for $650M in Cash; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS $725M ACCELERATED BUYBACK PLAN; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q EPS $1.10; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 EPS $6.25-EPS $6.50

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Boeing stock slides on potential delays to 737 MAX return – Wichita Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Boeing’s July was its lowest monthly output in more than a decade – Wichita Business Journal” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “China delays approval target for new narrow-body jet – Wichita Business Journal” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Oneok (NYSE:OKE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Oneok has $7500 highest and $6700 lowest target. $72’s average target is 1.97% above currents $70.61 stock price. Oneok had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 3. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy”.

Great West Life Assurance Company increased Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) stake by 107,677 shares to 536,350 valued at $70.62M in 2019Q1. It also upped Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) stake by 29,484 shares and now owns 31,884 shares. Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.19% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 9,675 were accumulated by Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Ca. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Co Na has 0.03% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 28,694 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.07% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). The Maryland-based Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc has invested 1.35% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 2.28 million were accumulated by Salient Lc. 2.61 million were accumulated by Bank Of America De. Synovus Corporation reported 4,139 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bankshares stated it has 597 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.08% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 31,973 shares. Guardian Limited Partnership holds 0.2% or 158,766 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel holds 0.08% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 6,400 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 291,181 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.4% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 369,739 shares.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ONEOK prices $2B notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ONEOK Announces $2.0 Billion Notes Offering – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Great Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why This 5.1%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is So Excited About What Lies Ahead – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $302.12 million for 23.54 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.