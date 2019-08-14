Great West Life Assurance Company Has Lowered Its Stake in Micron Technology (MU) as Market Value Rose; Knighthead Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Pg&E (Call) (PCG) by $29.05 Million as Stock Price Declined

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 127,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.94 million, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 14.15M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 341.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 1.71 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.21 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.43% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $16.03. About 2.36 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO – TERM LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 16, 2020, UNLESS EXTENDED; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 08/03/2018 – PG&E WILL SERVE HALF OF CUSTOMERS IN SERVICE AREA IN FUTURE; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 13/04/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 2 REACTOR TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,424 are held by Ftb. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Mackay Shields Limited Company owns 4.27M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership owns 32,975 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp owns 22.18 million shares. Kemnay Advisory Services invested in 1.61% or 181,613 shares. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 7,785 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Lansdowne (Uk) Llp invested in 4.66M shares or 4.28% of the stock. 211,349 were reported by Utah Retirement Systems. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Co owns 269,212 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Equity has 0.32% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 11 were reported by Sageworth Trust. Ws Mgmt Lllp stated it has 4.95% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67 million for 25.65 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 9,005 shares to 153,323 shares, valued at $14.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 1.14 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII).

