Great West Life Assurance Company Has Lowered Its Nrg Energy (NRG) Position as Stock Price Declined; As Enbridge (ENB) Share Price Declined, Korea Investment Increased Holding

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 25.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 285,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.60M, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 2.42 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 05/04/2018 – BNN: Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake; 03/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge has hired RBC to sell western Canadian gas gathering and processing assets; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ASSETS BEING CONTRIBUTED BY ENBRIDGE TO JV INCLUDE ALL OF ENBRIDGE’S CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – EXPECTS TO RETAIN ITS INTERESTS IN CERTAIN OTHER U.S. RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS, WHICH MAY BE MONETIZED OR SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. does not expect a material consolidated financial impact as a result of FERC Revised Policy Statements

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 18.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 49,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 219,073 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.29 million, down from 268,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.97B market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.47. About 2.96 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 23/03/2018 – GENON IN AMENDMENT TO COOPERATION PACT WITH NRG ON REFUNDS; 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Rev $2.42B; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY – ON MARCH 22, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT WITH NRG, PROVIDING FOR DIRECT NEGOTIATION BY NRG WITH THIRD-PARTY PURCHASER OF CANAL 3; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Preview Of NRG Energy’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Keeley Asset Management Comments on NRG Energy – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NRG Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 887,500 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust invested 0.45% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Ing Groep Nv invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc owns 3,688 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). D E Shaw And reported 2.39M shares stake. Magnetar Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). British Columbia Invest reported 0.07% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Rampart Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 88,478 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 293,973 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 234,318 shares. Comerica Bancorporation stated it has 76,434 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 11,952 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 106,373 shares to 6.56 million shares, valued at $241.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 24,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Pipeline Explosion Overshadows Enbridge’s Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Income Investors: Want to Get a 3% Yield With No Money Down? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enbridge Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge: A Year In Review – Seeking Alpha” published on March 09, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TFSA Investors: Double Your Savings With These 3 Dividend-Growth Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 55,500 shares to 128,800 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,600 shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Homes Inc (NYSE:PHM).