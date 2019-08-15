Great West Life Assurance Company Has Lowered By $419,925 Its Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Position; Last Week PTC Inc. (PTC) Analysts

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) stake by 15.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 12,725 shares as Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)’s stock declined 10.05%. The Great West Life Assurance Company holds 69,529 shares with $2.33 million value, down from 82,254 last quarter. Nektar Therapeutics now has $3.20B valuation. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 979,075 shares traded. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 44.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 11/04/2018 – Nektar Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1/2 Clinical Study to Evaluate Combination of TLR Agonist NKTR-262 with CD122-Biased Agonist NKTR-214 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 24/04/2018 – NEKTAR, TAKEDA TO SPLIT COSTS RELATED TO TRIAL; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL

Among 6 analysts covering PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. PTC Inc has $120 highest and $8400 lowest target. $100’s average target is 58.65% above currents $63.03 stock price. PTC Inc had 12 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 10. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, April 25. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) on Thursday, July 25 to “Hold” rating. The stock of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, March 10 by Evercore. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. See PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

25/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Downgrade

25/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $105.0000 New Target: $84.0000 Downgrade

25/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

22/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

25/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $104.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $120 Initiates Coverage On

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.78, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold NKTR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 157.99 million shares or 1.55% less from 160.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Associates invested in 42,919 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 23,498 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.01% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Capstone Investment Llc invested 0% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com reported 6,000 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt stated it has 22,700 shares. Mackay Shields Lc invested 0.01% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Hartford Co reported 0.02% stake. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 0.48% or 19.36 million shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corp has 41,397 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) for 474,057 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 24,030 shares. Utah Retirement System invested 0.02% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Quantitative Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Us Retail Bank De holds 0.01% or 87,202 shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nektar Therapeutics has $100 highest and $2100 lowest target. $52.25’s average target is 185.99% above currents $18.27 stock price. Nektar Therapeutics had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, August 9. BMO Capital Markets maintained Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) rating on Friday, August 9. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $4100 target. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold”. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, July 26.

Great West Life Assurance Company increased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 56,820 shares to 4.01 million valued at $214.66M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) stake by 13,287 shares and now owns 52,412 shares. Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) was raised too.

The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $63.03. About 430,856 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 08/03/2018 – PTC Inc. at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 30/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Now: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES, EST. 42.80B; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Payment Of Interest; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$315M; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ REV $308.2M, EST. $302.9M; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC

PTC Inc. develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.25 billion. It operates in two divisions, Software Products and Services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm computer-aided design products, including PTC Creo, an interoperable suite of product design software for design engineers; and PTC Mathcad software for solving, analyzing, and sharing vital engineering calculations.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC Inc. shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 24,900 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Hudock Cap Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 40 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings accumulated 3,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.03% or 109,632 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Investment Advsrs holds 2,600 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 30,300 shares. Brinker Capital, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,429 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.06% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Moreover, Aperio Gru Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Bessemer Inc holds 0% or 9,338 shares. Fort L P stated it has 15,181 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. 7,327 are held by Campbell Newman Asset Management Incorporated. Rmb Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.74% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

