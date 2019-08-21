Great West Life Assurance Company Has Lowered By $376,652 Its Nucor (NUE) Position; Rafferty Asset Management Raised Intel (INTC) Position

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 10.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rafferty Asset Management Llc acquired 67,529 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 685,345 shares with $36.80M value, up from 617,816 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $209.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 2.54M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s move beyond PC chips boosts revenues; 04/04/2018 – GigaSpaces InsightEdge Platform with Intel® Technology Accelerates AI Innovations; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 08/05/2018 – Movellus Closes Funding From Intel Capital for Digital Tool Expansion Technology; 26/04/2018 – Intel CEO Brian Krzanich dismissed investor concerns that functionality issues were causing 10-nanometer production delays; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO; 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 08/03/2018 – McAfee Closes Acquisition of TunnelBear, Enhancing Its Advanced Cybersecurity Portfolio to Protect Consumers from Device to Cloud

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased Nucor Corp (NUE) stake by 1.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 6,494 shares as Nucor Corp (NUE)’s stock declined 2.63%. The Great West Life Assurance Company holds 379,536 shares with $22.09M value, down from 386,030 last quarter. Nucor Corp now has $15.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $49.51. About 203,626 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q EPS $1.00-EPS $1.05; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Total Tons Shipped to Outside Customers Up 6%; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Nucor Corp’s Senior Unsecured Debt ‘A-‘; 17/04/2018 – Nucor Executive Vice Pres Jim Darsey to Retire; Craig Feldman to Be Promoted; 16/04/2018 – Nucor Corp expected to post earnings of $1.08 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR EVP JIM DARSEY TO RETIRE; CRAIG FELDMAN TO BE PROMOTED; 15/03/2018 – NUCOR SEES 1Q EPS $1.00-$1.05 WITH 7C EXPENSE, EST. $1.01; 21/05/2018 – US NUCLEAR APPOINTED TO SELL zNOSE HIGH-SPEED GC CHEMICAL SNIFFERS; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS A $240M INVESTMENT; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – ALSO EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES AT ITS OTHER SHEET MILLS

Great West Life Assurance Company increased Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) stake by 95,343 shares to 279,397 valued at $15.45M in 2019Q1. It also upped Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) stake by 416,167 shares and now owns 20.32M shares. Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Nucor (NYSE:NUE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Nucor has $6600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $56.67’s average target is 14.46% above currents $49.51 stock price. Nucor had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, May 22. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, June 17. Bank of America downgraded the shares of NUE in report on Friday, May 31 to “Underperform” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) on Tuesday, June 4 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Nucor Corporation’s (NYSE:NUE) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in August – The Motley Fool” published on August 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch in July – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47,350 are owned by Bonness. Kistler holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 898 shares. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi owns 6,340 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon owns 4.89M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corp invested 0.1% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). First Interstate Financial Bank stated it has 0.02% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Cibc World Mkts Corp accumulated 0.06% or 119,819 shares. Butensky And Cohen Financial Security holds 33,216 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives owns 63,565 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,592 were reported by Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership owns 453,420 shares. Bowling Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.3% or 32,516 shares. Wedge Management L LP Nc reported 100,185 shares. Linscomb & Williams owns 13,468 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability invested in 32,624 shares.

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 54.51% or $1.27 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $321.34 million for 11.68 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.98% or 2.27M shares. Advisor Prtnrs reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 3,991 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.92% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.37 million shares. Joel Isaacson Com Limited Liability Com holds 0.29% or 36,517 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett & Co Ltd Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 691,868 shares. First Fin Corporation In, Indiana-based fund reported 18,118 shares. Nomura accumulated 103,365 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Middleton & Ma reported 0.29% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 1.89% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Investec Asset North America Inc has invested 0.28% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Caprock Group Inc holds 42,449 shares. Doheny Asset Ca owns 39,769 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Jolley Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 3.42% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Braun Stacey Assoc Inc owns 303,702 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio.

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.90’s average target is 14.05% above currents $47.26 stock price. Intel had 30 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Bank of America. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, July 26. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 26. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Mizuho. Northland Capital maintained the shares of INTC in report on Monday, February 25 with “Sell” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. Wells Fargo downgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, April 5 to “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy”.