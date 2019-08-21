Great West Life Assurance Company Has Increased Xylem (XYL) Stake; Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2 (NKG)’s Sentiment Is 1

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2 (NKG) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.20, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 11 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 11 reduced and sold their positions in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2. The investment professionals in our database now have: 2.25 million shares, up from 1.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2 in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 4.

Great West Life Assurance Company increased Xylem Inc (XYL) stake by 55.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Great West Life Assurance Company acquired 61,917 shares as Xylem Inc (XYL)’s stock declined 3.60%. The Great West Life Assurance Company holds 172,908 shares with $13.63 million value, up from 110,991 last quarter. Xylem Inc now has $13.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.39. About 34,530 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $131.22 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund for 251,923 shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 47,645 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Saba Capital Management L.P. has 0.47% invested in the company for 908,974 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 109,879 shares.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.62. About 1,360 shares traded. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) has risen 10.59% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.59% the S&P500.

More news for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” on June 03, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Funds 2 declares $0.0370 dividend – Seeking Alpha” and published on August 02, 2019 is yet another important article.

Among 3 analysts covering Xylem (NYSE:XYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xylem has $93 highest and $73 lowest target. $82.33’s average target is 7.78% above currents $76.39 stock price. Xylem had 10 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, February 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26.

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Xylem: A Climate Change Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “With Xylem, Smart Water Isn’t Just for Drinking – The Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Xylem Inc (XYL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Xylem Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) stake by 62,048 shares to 521,209 valued at $5.03M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 7,078 shares and now owns 1.08M shares. Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) owns 0.02% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 498 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 8,525 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.03% stake. Bessemer Gru Inc Inc reported 4,290 shares. Parsons Capital Management Ri accumulated 21,090 shares. 26,231 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 4,938 shares. Moreover, Rampart Inv Mngmt Co Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 8,513 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fincl Corp has 0.09% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 397,885 shares. Bowen Hanes And owns 44,440 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Starr Communication reported 1,947 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Lc reported 1,405 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dubuque Retail Bank Company reported 277 shares.