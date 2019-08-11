Great West Life Assurance Company Has Increased Its Us Bancorp Del (USB) Position; Bank Of New York Mellon Has Lowered Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Position By $3.78 Million

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) stake by 3.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 77,054 shares as Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)’s stock declined 1.93%. The Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 2.01 million shares with $99.11 million value, down from 2.09M last quarter. Six Flags Entertainment Corp now has $4.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 735,653 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 23/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Six Flags Entertainment, Nissan Motor, Tronc; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND PACT W/ SIX FLAGS; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3

Great West Life Assurance Company increased Us Bancorp Del (USB) stake by 24.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Great West Life Assurance Company acquired 329,143 shares as Us Bancorp Del (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Great West Life Assurance Company holds 1.65 million shares with $79.16M value, up from 1.32 million last quarter. Us Bancorp Del now has $83.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 5.18 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) stake by 381,633 shares to 17.13 million valued at $927.30 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) stake by 51,092 shares and now owns 56,125 shares. Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset Management holds 0.14% or 13,960 shares in its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP invested in 6,216 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.69% or 249,072 shares in its portfolio. Pggm Investments accumulated 1.57 million shares or 0.39% of the stock. Zacks stated it has 1.20 million shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com invested in 1.00 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. Glenview Bank & Trust Trust Dept holds 159,475 shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). D L Carlson Group Incorporated accumulated 5,168 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Westpac Banking accumulated 0% or 109,382 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 0.42% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 40,242 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 1.03M shares stake. Linscomb & Williams reported 73,295 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability reported 13,947 shares. Essex Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded the shares of USB in report on Thursday, July 18 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 18. Macquarie Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight”.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased Cl C stake by 16,934 shares to 490,453 valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped Telephone And Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) stake by 338,035 shares and now owns 1.49M shares. Ishares Us Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Six Flags Entertainment had 11 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Wedbush. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) on Monday, July 1 to “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo upgraded Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) rating on Tuesday, July 9. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $5600 target.