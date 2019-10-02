Great West Life Assurance Company Has Increased Fluor New (FLR) Stake; Shorts at AMEX EXPL ORDINARY SHARES (AMXEF) Raised By 17600%

AMEX EXPL INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) had an increase of 17600% in short interest. AMXEF’s SI was 17,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 17600% from 100 shares previously. With 12,800 avg volume, 1 days are for AMEX EXPL INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AMXEF)’s short sellers to cover AMXEF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.0257 during the last trading session, reaching $0.855. About 3,100 shares traded. Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Great West Life Assurance Company increased Fluor Corp New (FLR) stake by 44.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Great West Life Assurance Company acquired 42,435 shares as Fluor Corp New (FLR)’s stock declined 16.96%. The Great West Life Assurance Company holds 138,001 shares with $4.64 million value, up from 95,566 last quarter. Fluor Corp New now has $2.51B valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $17.9. About 636,797 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Fluor’s Outlook To Negative; 25/05/2018 – IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation; 25/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Dated alert on Fluor’s quarterly share loss withdrawn; 19/04/2018 – Fluor’s Top-Valued Work Spans Ethylene, LNG Production and NGCC Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Fluor Corp. ‘A-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Declares Dividend of 21c; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – AT QTR END CONSOLIDATED ENDING BACKLOG OF $29.1 BLN COMPARES TO $41.6 BLN A YEAR AGO; 08/05/2018 – Nubeva names Say Lim to Advisory Board; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS FRONT-END ENGINEERING & DESIGN & PROJECT MANAGEMENT

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $501,786 activity. $501,786 worth of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) was bought by HERNANDEZ CARLOS M.

Among 5 analysts covering Fluor (NYSE:FLR), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Fluor has $4400 highest and $1700 lowest target. $29.80’s average target is 66.48% above currents $17.9 stock price. Fluor had 11 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 25 by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) rating on Thursday, May 9. UBS has “Buy” rating and $4400 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, August 22 with “Underperform”. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold FLR shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 121.17 million shares or 2.27% more from 118.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Fincl Inc accumulated 1.81M shares. Hm Payson holds 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 2,789 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation owns 143,126 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd stated it has 317,739 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life The owns 228,170 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,900 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 7,398 shares. Invesco reported 1.68M shares. Ameriprise, a Minnesota-based fund reported 396,572 shares. Natixis, France-based fund reported 694,536 shares. Benin Mngmt Corporation reported 7,050 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Limited invested in 18,737 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt owns 84,715 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 337,687 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has 3,000 shares.

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) stake by 52,413 shares to 685,582 valued at $89.24M in 2019Q2. It also reduced C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) stake by 41,845 shares and now owns 139,110 shares. Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) was reduced too.

Amex Exploration Inc., a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold and base metal projects in Canada. The company has market cap of $46.68 million. It holds 100% interests in the Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; the Eastmain River gold properties, which consists of 135 claims covering an area of 7,102 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee Territory of Baie James, QuÃ©bec; and the Cameron project comprising 263 claims covering 14,743 hectares area situated in Lebel-sur-QuÃ©villon, Quebec. It currently has negative earnings. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gowan property covering an area of 256 hectares located in the Kidd Creek Mine, Timmins.