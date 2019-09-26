Great West Life Assurance Company Has Increased By $1.35 Million Its Aqua America (WTR) Position; GRYPHON GOLD (GYPHQ) Sellers Decreased By 12.93% Their Shorts

Great West Life Assurance Company increased Aqua America Inc (WTR) stake by 18.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Great West Life Assurance Company acquired 32,863 shares as Aqua America Inc (WTR)’s stock rose 8.65%. The Great West Life Assurance Company holds 209,056 shares with $8.64M value, up from 176,193 last quarter. Aqua America Inc now has $9.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.16. About 19,190 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend

GRYPHON GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) had a decrease of 12.93% in short interest. GYPHQ’s SI was 10,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 12.93% from 11,600 shares previously. With 16,800 avg volume, 1 days are for GRYPHON GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ)’s short sellers to cover GYPHQ’s short positions. It closed at $0.003 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) stake by 139,365 shares to 96,492 valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 91,948 shares and now owns 916,696 shares. Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) was reduced too.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $49,968 activity. $49,968 worth of Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) shares were bought by Hilferty Daniel J III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.59, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold WTR shares while 79 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 134.26 million shares or 36.57% more from 98.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Advisory LP stated it has 273 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 0% or 15 shares. Davis R M reported 5,875 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc owns 0% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 1,433 shares. First LP has invested 0.09% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). 6,087 were reported by Conestoga Capital Advisors Lc. Howe Rusling Incorporated holds 0.03% or 3,550 shares in its portfolio. Luminus Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 715,929 shares stake. 318 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsr. 2.59 million are owned by Brookfield Asset Mgmt. Murphy has invested 0.08% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Blackhill invested in 26,041 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 37,058 shares. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada owns 15,250 shares. Cannell Peter B Communication Inc stated it has 9,625 shares.