Great West Life Assurance Company Has Decreased Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Position by $1.07 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Auto Data Proc (ADP) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Kanawha Capital Management Has Cut by $328,335 Its Stake

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company analyzed 11,066 shares as the company's stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 37,608 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, down from 48,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $85.92. About 371,910 shares traded or 30.32% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Auto Data Proc (ADP) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc analyzed 2,065 shares as the company's stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 110,103 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.59 million, down from 112,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Auto Data Proc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $159.75. About 3.04M shares traded or 57.10% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Chip Partners holds 0.88% or 23,185 shares. 9,119 are owned by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated. State Farm Mutual Automobile reported 4.15 million shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Spinnaker Trust has 24,707 shares. Ww Asset Management, Michigan-based fund reported 31,352 shares. Cadence Management Ltd Com owns 17,052 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa reported 1.96% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 3.07M shares. Dumont Blake Advisors accumulated 18,900 shares. First Republic Investment Management holds 0.15% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 185,181 shares. Oppenheimer Co holds 0.18% or 41,674 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.89% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 7,851 are owned by Copeland Capital Management Ltd Liability Co. Cambridge Inv Research Inc owns 36,235 shares. St Germain D J Company Incorporated owns 0.2% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 11,777 shares.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Q4 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag – Nasdaq" published on July 31, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $6.88 million activity. 6,428 shares were sold by Ayala John, worth $966,713 on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 1,706 shares valued at $256,567 was sold by Weinstein Donald. $5.42M worth of stock was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $94,324 activity.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 436,479 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $109.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 23,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold CFR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.83% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Leavell Invest Mngmt Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,329 shares in its portfolio. 22,963 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 2,141 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd accumulated 152,141 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha holds 0.17% or 25,306 shares. Michigan-based Ww Asset has invested 0.01% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia invested in 0% or 3,700 shares. Swiss Natl Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 110,700 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 2,114 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 32 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.01% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).