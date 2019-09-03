Great West Life Assurance Company Has Cut Stantec (STN) Holding By $438,564; Mariner Wealth Advisors Boosted Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stake

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased Stantec Inc (STN) stake by 0.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 19,068 shares as Stantec Inc (STN)’s stock declined 4.42%. The Great West Life Assurance Company holds 2.13M shares with $50.06M value, down from 2.14 million last quarter. Stantec Inc now has $2.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 34,182 shares traded or 102.26% up from the average. Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) has declined 8.07% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.07% the S&P500. Some Historical STN News: 18/05/2018 – JARISLOWSKY, FRASER LTD REPORTS 11.27 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN STANTEC INC AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – STANTEC ENERGY SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY NORWEST; NO TERMS; 08/05/2018 – Stantec Selected to Design Hampstead Bypass and US 17 Improvements in Hampstead in New Hanover and Pender Counties, North; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q EBITDA C$90.3M; 14/05/2018 – Stantec Takes Part in $55 Billion in Active Projects, Led by LNG Complex, Other Energy Feats, an Industrial Info News Alert; 11/05/2018 – Stantec 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Results; 26/04/2018 – STANTEC INC – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW FOR MWH CONSTRUCTORS, STANTEC TREATMENT AND SLAYDEN; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q Adj EPS C$0.42; 19/03/2018 – STANTEC INC – SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE NORWEST CORPORATION; 15/05/2018 – Stantec to Work with Western Michigan University to Transform Main Campus South Neighborhood

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) stake by 132.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 9,825 shares as Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX)’s stock declined 1.93%. The Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc holds 17,229 shares with $850,000 value, up from 7,404 last quarter. Six Flags Entmt Corp New now has $4.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $59.17. About 1.20M shares traded or 7.41% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 28/05/2018 – Six Flags Over Georgia Debuts Twisted Cyclone Roller Coaster; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 15/03/2018 LAUNCH: SIX FLAGS $544.8M TLB FOR REPRICE; CALL 2:30PM ET TODAY; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Six Flags; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Rev $129M; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Managed Portfolio Ser stake by 24,730 shares to 151,619 valued at $3.62M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) stake by 311,821 shares and now owns 647,340 shares. Mutualfirst Finl Inc (NASDAQ:MFSF) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Six Flags Entertainment New (NYSE:SIX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Six Flags Entertainment New has $6200 highest and $49 lowest target. $59’s average target is -0.29% below currents $59.17 stock price. Six Flags Entertainment New had 10 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Wedbush on Wednesday, June 19 to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 1. Wells Fargo upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $5600 target in Tuesday, July 9 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold STN shares while 33 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 73.22 million shares or 0.08% less from 73.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 432,589 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Intact Mgmt invested 0.14% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). British Columbia Inv Management Corporation, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 672,733 shares. Mawer Inv Limited has invested 0.28% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Van Berkom And owns 0.96% invested in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) for 1.29M shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Scotia Cap holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) for 57,535 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.6% or 9.93M shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta has 382,602 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Com invested in 0% or 114,900 shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 300 shares. Cibc Asset invested in 62,442 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 4.53M shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corp has 19,000 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 825,865 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 23.53% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.34 per share. STN’s profit will be $47.04 million for 12.94 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Stantec Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.51% EPS growth.

Great West Life Assurance Company increased Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 6,634 shares to 251,289 valued at $49.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) stake by 6,799 shares and now owns 40,640 shares. Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) was raised too.