Great West Life Assurance Company Has Cut Realty Income (O) Stake by $2.69 Million as Market Value Declined; Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Holder Ejf Capital Boosted Its Stake

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 39,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 441,181 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.37M, down from 480,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.73. About 1.04 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 49.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 581,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.22 million, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 3.84M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage to Have Crossover Earnback Period of Under 3 Yr; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFG); 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage Expected to Close in 3Q; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c; 09/03/2018 – Dir Landy Gifts 383 Of Citizens Financial Services Inc

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 230,226 shares to 547,268 shares, valued at $93.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capri Holdings Limited by 760,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 809,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.13M for 23.11 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $805.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Business First Bancshares In by 46,945 shares to 644,000 shares, valued at $16.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smartfinancial Inc by 83,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 431,659 shares, and cut its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold CFG shares while 191 reduced holdings.