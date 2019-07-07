Great West Life Assurance Company Has Cut Position in Williams Cos Del (WMB) as Share Value Rose; Sankaty Advisors Increased Stake in Parsley Energy (PE)

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 2.10 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 13,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.66M, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 2.87M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Williams Completes Formation of US$3.8 Billion Strategic Joint Venture Partnership with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board in the Marcellus/Utica Basins – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “My Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stock for the Second Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.71M for 30.82 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 25,742 shares to 122,219 shares, valued at $16.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 12,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 228,736 are owned by Estabrook Mgmt. Charles Schwab Advisory Inc reported 6.88M shares. Prtn Grp Incorporated Holding Ag holds 2.8% or 711,458 shares in its portfolio. Principal Gru has 0.05% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1.77M shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd owns 4.28 million shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 3,786 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Amalgamated Bank has 0.11% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 153,767 shares. 2.01 million are owned by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Csat Advisory LP has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Raymond James & Assoc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1.18M shares. Glenview Management Ltd Llc invested 1.92% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Hudock Gp Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 533 shares. Samson Limited Liability Company holds 232,488 shares or 8.02% of its portfolio. Cleararc Capital holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 29,386 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Gap, Inc.’s (NYSE:GPS) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.