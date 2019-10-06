Great West Life Assurance Company Has Cut By $1.46 Million Its Cms Energy (CMS) Holding; Shorts at Dine Brands Global (DIN) Lowered By 6.18%

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased Cms Energy Corp (CMS) stake by 10.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 25,690 shares as Cms Energy Corp (CMS)’s stock rose 5.89%. The Great West Life Assurance Company holds 209,804 shares with $12.14 million value, down from 235,494 last quarter. Cms Energy Corp now has $18.30B valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $64.92. About 1.22M shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 16/03/2018 – CMS FINALIZES NGS TESTS COVERAGE FOR ADVANCED CANCER PATIENTS; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CMS Energy Corp. Jr Sub Nts ‘BBB-‘: Rtgs Afrmd; 08/03/2018 – Malaysian Cement & Concrete Manufacturers Industry Report 2018 – lndividual Analysis on the Top 30 Companies Including Oriental Holdings Berhad, CMS Cement and Alliance Precast Industries – ResearchAndMarkets; 04/05/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 80. Interim Reporting; 15/03/2018 – Ways and Means: Roskam, Burgess Statements on CMS Proposal Regarding Medicare Advantage Program; 09/03/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): CMS Response – (3/9/2018); 10/04/2018 – Closure of Coal-Fired Power Plants Accelerates, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/04/2018 – DGAP-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information; 09/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Commends CMS for Clarifying Part D Coverage of Treatments for Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia Due to Menopa; 26/04/2018 – CMS Energy 1Q Net $241M

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) had a decrease of 6.18% in short interest. DIN’s SI was 1.56 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 6.18% from 1.67M shares previously. With 347,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)’s short sellers to cover DIN’s short positions. The SI to Dine Brands Global Inc’s float is 9.56%. The stock decreased 3.40% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.24. About 275,659 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands 1Q Profit Rises 9.5%; Backs 2018 Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Applebee’s® DOLLARITA™ is Back for the Month of April; 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration; 02/04/2018 – IHOP® Teams Up With King’s Hawaiian® To Create One-of-a-Kind French Toast; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS REAFFIRMS YR VIEWS; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO; 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q EPS 92c; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Recognized by CIO as one of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Rev $188.2M

More notable recent Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MKM Partners picks through restaurant sector – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 â€œStrong Buyâ€ Dividend Stocks from Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” published on October 04, 2019, Restaurantnews.com published: “Sink Your Teeth Into Applebee’s $1 Vampire This October – RestaurantNews.com” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pasta and Meat Lovers Unite – Applebeeâ€™s® Unveils New Pasta & Grill Combos for an Unmatched Meal – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN), A Stock That Climbed 15% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

DineEquity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. It has a 12.59 P/E ratio. It owns and operates two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

Among 2 analysts covering DineEquity (NYSE:DIN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. DineEquity has $12000 highest and $9000 lowest target. $105’s average target is 47.39% above currents $71.24 stock price. DineEquity had 8 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 1 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold Dine Brands Global, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 2.28% more from 17.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 0% or 16 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr, Illinois-based fund reported 750 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited accumulated 5,529 shares. Bessemer Grp stated it has 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Renaissance Lc reported 698,500 shares stake. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 18 shares or 0% of the stock. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.01% or 1,204 shares in its portfolio. Waratah Cap Advsrs Ltd holds 0.18% or 16,510 shares. Pnc Gru Inc has 56,142 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 11,901 shares. Pinebridge Investments L P accumulated 13,805 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt reported 3,267 shares. Alberta Investment Mgmt owns 15,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Us National Bank De holds 0% or 1,202 shares in its portfolio.

Great West Life Assurance Company increased Iqiyi Inc stake by 18,200 shares to 87,348 valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Spotify Technology S A stake by 19,319 shares and now owns 32,686 shares. Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. CMS Energy has $6900 highest and $5700 lowest target. $65.75’s average target is 1.28% above currents $64.92 stock price. CMS Energy had 9 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight”. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 6. As per Monday, September 30, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5900 target in Friday, August 16 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 26.

More notable recent CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) news were published by: Crainsdetroit.com which released: “Shank to be CEO of largest minority-owned investment bank following merger – Crain’s Detroit Business” on October 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Six Consumers Energy Employees Recognized for Career Excellence, STEM Commitment at Women of Color Conference – PRNewswire” published on October 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medicare Advantage premiums to decline 23% in 2020 – CMS – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.