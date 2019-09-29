Great West Life Assurance Company Has Boosted Its Shaw Communications (SJR) Position by $10.22 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Holder Professional Advisory Services Cut Stake by $805,847

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 6,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 126,645 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.97M, down from 132,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 510,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 7.33 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149.27 million, up from 6.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 296,113 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – VDP RELATED COST REDUCTIONS IN FISCAL 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $48 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Lucas Shaw: Breaking: CBS has submitted its bid to acquire/merge with Viacom, owner of MTV and Comedy Central. The offer calls; 04/05/2018 – Future Announces the Appointment of Christine Shaw as Managing Director & Senior Vice President, B2B; 12/03/2018 Shaw Academy Recognised on Inc 500 Listing; 30/04/2018 – Cincinnati Bengals Draft Hometown Pick, The Motz Group and Shaw Sports Turf, to Deliver a High-Performance Synthetic Turf Syste; 18/04/2018 – Alumina Target Price Raised to A$3.40 a Share by Shaw & Partners; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Rev C$1.36B; 12/03/2018 – Oakworth Capital Bank Adds Jennifer Shaw as Associate Managing Director, Talent and Leadership Development; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of The Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 12/04/2018 – Life Cross Training Announces Expansion of Novel Human Performance Platform with Global Law Firm, Seyfarth Shaw

More notable recent Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Stocks That Pay You Each Month – Motley Fool” on March 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Shaw Communications Inc. Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2019, Fool.ca published: “How Much Is the Telus Corporation (TSX:T) Dividend Worth? – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shaw Communications Inc. Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 391,214 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $7.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 74,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,229 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Cap invested in 0.29% or 166,745 shares. Meritage Portfolio Management has invested 3.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 54,513 shares. City Trust Fl accumulated 55,222 shares or 3.05% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Wilkins Inv Counsel has invested 0.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 1.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Florida-based Cumberland has invested 1.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Yhb Investment Advsrs Inc owns 184,605 shares for 3.93% of their portfolio. Lincoln Ltd Llc holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 47,196 shares. Omers Administration Corporation has invested 1.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amarillo Savings Bank has 1.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 87,990 are owned by M Kraus Commerce. Birinyi owns 50,335 shares for 2.83% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Renaissance Gru Limited Liability holds 253,933 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: Duration Of Cloud Advantage Likely Underappreciated+- – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks That Every 30-Year-Old Should Buy and Hold Forever – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $515.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 54,619 shares to 379,403 shares, valued at $19.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 19,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).