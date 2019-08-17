Great West Life Assurance Company Has Boosted Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) Position By $2.22 Million; 3 Analysts Bullish Just Eat plc (LON:JE)

Among 5 analysts covering Just Eat (LON:JE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Just Eat has GBX 1360 highest and GBX 600 lowest target. GBX 864.17’s average target is 11.56% above currents GBX 774.6 stock price. Just Eat had 59 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by JP Morgan. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 1150 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Tuesday, July 9 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Liberum Capital. Citigroup downgraded Just Eat plc (LON:JE) rating on Wednesday, August 14. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and GBX 805 target. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Conviction Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. JP Morgan maintained it with “Underweight” rating and GBX 600 target in Thursday, June 27 report. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 29 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26. See Just Eat plc (LON:JE) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1150.00 New Target: GBX 1100.00 Maintain

14/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 690.00 New Target: GBX 805.00 Downgrade

08/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Top Pick Old Target: GBX 900.00 New Target: GBX 830.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1360.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 520.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 520.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1360.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 690.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 750.00 Upgrade

30/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 600.00 New Target: GBX 800.00 Upgrade

Great West Life Assurance Company increased Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) stake by 30.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Great West Life Assurance Company acquired 222,232 shares as Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS)’s stock rose 17.98%. The Great West Life Assurance Company holds 950,163 shares with $10.02 million value, up from 727,931 last quarter. Companhia De Saneamento Basi now has $9.13B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.13. About 1.94 million shares traded or 4.04% up from the average. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 108.21% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 11/03/2018 – Sabesp — MATERIAL FACT: Corporate Reorganization of Sabesp; 09/04/2018 – SABESP GOT NOTE FROM LAZARD ON SHAREHOLDERS’ HOLDING TO 5.06%; 25/05/2018 – SABESP REQUESTS RECONSIDERATION OF 2ND ORDINARY TARIFF REVISION; 10/05/2018 – COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BASICO DO ESTADO DE SAO PAULO – SABESP- QTRLY NET INCOME OF R$ 580.4 MLN, COMPARED TO A NET INCOME OF R$ 674.4 MLN IN 1Q17; 09/04/2018 – SABESP: LAZARD NOTE ON TOTAL CLIENTS PORTFOLIO MANAGED BY CO; 24/05/2018 – Sabesp – Second Ordinary Tariff Revision; 28/03/2018 – SABESP 2017 Rev BRL14.608B; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S SABESP SAYS BOARD ELECTED KARLA TRINDADE AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO REPLACE JERSON KELMAN – FILING; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q NET INCOME R$580.4M, EST. R$622.0M

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company has market cap of 5.28 billion GBP. The firm enables clients to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It has a 133.55 P/E ratio. It operates in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

More news for Just Eat plc (LON:JE) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Stockbeat: Merger Mania Drives FTSE; Ryanair Sticks to its Guns – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. Wsj.com‘s article titled: “The Morehouse Student Loan Gift, Through the Eyes of Previous Grads – The Wall Street Journal” and published on June 04, 2019 is yet another important article.

The stock increased 1.84% or GBX 14 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 774.6. About 1.61M shares traded. Just Eat plc (LON:JE) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical JE News: 17/05/2018 – LAKEHOUSE PLC LAKE.L SAYS ACQUISITION OF JUST ENERGY SOLUTIONS LTD; 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP INC SAYS TO APPOINT PATRICK MCCULLOUGH AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 18/04/2018 – REG-JUST ENERGY GROUP INC. : Agreement; 20/03/2018 – Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Leadership Transition; 18/04/2018 – JUST ENERGY REPORTS FAVORABLE RENEGOTIATION OF CREDIT LINE; 18/04/2018 – JUST ENERGY FACILITY RAISED TO $352.5M FROM $342.5M; 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY TO NAME JIM BROWN AS CFO; 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP INC – COMPANY TO APPOINT JIM BROWN AS CFO; 17/05/2018 – Lakehouse plc Acquisition of Just Energy Solutions Ltd; 16/05/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP – SEES FISCAL 2019 BASE EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE OF $200 MLN TO $220 MLN INCLUDING IMPLEMENTATION OF IFRS 15

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) stake by 118,452 shares to 287,815 valued at $13.65 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Waste Connections Inc stake by 51,449 shares and now owns 1.66M shares. Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) was reduced too.