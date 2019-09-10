Great West Life Assurance Company Decreased Its Sealed Air New (SEE) Position by $512,505; Market Value Declined; Capital International Investors Lowered Stamps.Com (STMP) Position by $2.24 Million

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Stamps.Com Inc (STMP) by 32.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 27,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 57,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, down from 84,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Stamps.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.91. About 3,754 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 11,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 151,055 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94 million, down from 162,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.34. About 17,974 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 23/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Names Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Selects Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days

Analysts await Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 84.72% or $1.94 from last year’s $2.29 per share. STMP’s profit will be $6.01 million for 52.08 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Stamps.com Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -63.54% negative EPS growth.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 118,000 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $34.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 14,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Stamps.com Stock Rocketed 27% Out of the Gate Today – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are 5G Stocks Worth the Hype? This Chart Says It All – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: MRTX, STMP, MIC – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stamps.com +2.5% upgraded on risk/reward improvement – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VIDEO: Donâ€™t Panic About the Inverted Yield Curve – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redmond Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 4,223 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 2,814 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,865 shares. 22,909 are held by Scout Investments. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 219,507 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Parametric Ltd accumulated 26,075 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Limited Liability Co has 14,957 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Polen Capital Ltd Liability Company, a Florida-based fund reported 10,580 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 18 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advsrs Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Wellington Mngmt Llp stated it has 32,476 shares. Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 65,665 shares. Fund Mngmt holds 32,285 shares.

Analysts await Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.61 per share. SEE’s profit will be $99.17 million for 15.76 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Sealed Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 23,000 shares to 85,675 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 6,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 388,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).