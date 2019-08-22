Great West Life Assurance Company Cut Its Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Stake; Meiragtx Holdings Plc – Ordinary Shares (MGTX) SI Decreased By 4.63%

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) stake by 8.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 5,027 shares as Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)’s stock rose 5.44%. The Great West Life Assurance Company holds 54,695 shares with $3.40M value, down from 59,722 last quarter. Texas Roadhouse Inc now has $3.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $49.13. About 48,143 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE SEES FY CAPEX $165.0M TO $175.0M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO; 23/03/2018 Texas Roadhouse Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M

Meiragtx Holdings Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MGTX) had a decrease of 4.63% in short interest. MGTX’s SI was 810,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.63% from 849,300 shares previously. With 141,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Meiragtx Holdings Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s short sellers to cover MGTX’s short positions. The SI to Meiragtx Holdings Plc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 6.27%. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 23,713 shares traded. MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) has risen 211.43% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.43% the S&P500.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company has market cap of $736.63 million. The firm focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It currently has negative earnings. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $992,439 activity. Another trade for 18,900 shares valued at $992,439 was made by ZARLEY JAMES R on Wednesday, May 1.

Among 3 analysts covering Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Texas Roadhouse has $70 highest and $6100 lowest target. $64.75’s average target is 31.79% above currents $49.13 stock price. Texas Roadhouse had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. UBS maintained the shares of TXRH in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. Stephens upgraded the shares of TXRH in report on Wednesday, March 20 to “Buy” rating.