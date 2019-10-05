Great West Life Assurance Company Cut Exelon (EXC) Position; Highland Capital Management LP Raised Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake

Highland Capital Management Lp increased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) stake by 1198.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Lp acquired 179,800 shares as Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)’s stock declined 12.62%. The Highland Capital Management Lp holds 194,800 shares with $29.97M value, up from 15,000 last quarter. Pioneer Nat Res Co now has $20.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $125.45. About 1.80M shares traded or 11.83% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 2.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 98,830 shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Great West Life Assurance Company holds 4.20 million shares with $201.13 million value, down from 4.30M last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $46.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 3.18M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES AFFECTS 84 WORKERS AT EXELON GENERATION CO; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Investing in Advancing Future of Nuclear Energy; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 23/03/2018 – EXELON ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FROM WINTER RE; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO GRUNDY & WILL COS. CUSD 1 (COAL CITY), IL’S GO BONDS; 19/04/2018 – Exelon Tremendous Promise in Advanced Nuclear Technologies, With Needed Reforms; 15/03/2018 – Baltimore Gas and Electric and Proterra Deploy Nation’s First Electric Shuttle Buses at a Utility Campus

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 15,008 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Com owns 6.22 million shares. 410,100 are held by Gabelli Funds Lc. Moreover, Savings Bank Of America Corporation De has 0.1% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 13.96M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Group Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). State Bank owns 1,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Loomis Sayles & LP reported 19,401 shares. First Amer Bank & Trust stated it has 106,254 shares. Rothschild Investment Il stated it has 35,762 shares. Cap Intll holds 0.22% or 11.44 million shares in its portfolio. Middleton Inc Ma owns 65,952 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Affinity Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 116,296 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability owns 266,198 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has 0.04% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 100,083 shares.

Great West Life Assurance Company increased Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) stake by 36,422 shares to 70,472 valued at $3.81M in 2019Q2. It also upped Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) stake by 21,000 shares and now owns 64,352 shares. Capri Holdings Limited was raised too.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $853.21M for 13.76 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Exelon has $6000 highest and $47 lowest target. $52.70’s average target is 8.77% above currents $48.45 stock price. Exelon had 10 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27 to “Overweight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 6 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Goldman Sachs.

Among 6 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources has $19100 highest and $15700 lowest target. $176.33’s average target is 40.56% above currents $125.45 stock price. Pioneer Natural Resources had 15 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 20 by Wells Fargo. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of PXD in report on Wednesday, May 8 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 4. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $17600 target in Wednesday, August 14 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. As per Monday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $60,505 was bought by THOMPSON J KENNETH.

