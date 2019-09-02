Great West Life Assurance Company Cut Cyrusone (CONE) Holding by $13.53 Million as Share Value Rose; As Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Shares Declined, Route One Investment Company LP Lifted Stake

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 19.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 260,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.70 million, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $73.46. About 623,866 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 1.04M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.60% . The hedge fund held 10.84M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.70 million, up from 9.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Adecoagro S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $671.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.58. About 495,253 shares traded or 58.72% up from the average. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 20.68% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 26/03/2018 – Adecoagro Bids for Argentine Dairy Co-Op, Countering Fonterra; 15/05/2018 – Route One Investment Company Buys 1.8% Position in Adecoagro; 23/03/2018 – ADECOAGRO IS SAID TO BID FOR ARGENTINE DAIRY CO-OP: LA NACION; 16/05/2018 – Adecoagro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $61.9M; 15/03/2018 ADECOAGRO 4Q ADJ EBITDA $81.3M, EST. $83.2M (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +47.9%; 14/05/2018 – Adecoagro recorded 1Q18 Adjusted EBITDA of $61.9 MM, 38.4% higher year over year; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Comments On Adecoagro’s Potential Acquisition Of SanCor; 12/04/2018 – SANCOR APPROVES ADECOAGRO TAKEOVER OFFER

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commscope Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 461,896 shares to 8.71 million shares, valued at $189.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 114,442 shares to 615,279 shares, valued at $97.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 12.66% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CONE’s profit will be $97.65 million for 20.63 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by CyrusOne Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

