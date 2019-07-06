Great West Life Assurance Company Cut By $9.31 Million Its Crescent Pt Energy (CPG) Holding; Farallon Capital Management Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 37.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 958,473 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Farallon Capital Management Llc holds 1.63M shares with $192.29M value, down from 2.59M last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased Crescent Pt Energy Corp (CPG) stake by 53.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 3.10M shares as Crescent Pt Energy Corp (CPG)’s stock rose 44.20%. The Great West Life Assurance Company holds 2.75 million shares with $8.89 million value, down from 5.86M last quarter. Crescent Pt Energy Corp now has $1.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.13. About 1.35M shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 52.84% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 09/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO CRESCENT POINT ENERGY BOARD TO INCLUDE DALLAS HOWE, HERBERT PINDER, THOMAS BUDD & SANDY EDMONSTONE; 02/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT IS SAID TO DEFEAT ACTIVIST CATION IN PROXY VOTE; 09/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT – URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO CAST THEIR VOTE ON WHITE PROXY CARD AND CONTINUE TO SUPPORT NOMINEES PUT FORTH BY CO; 20/04/2018 – Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Supports Cation Capital’s Call for Change at Crescent Point Energy; 24/04/2018 – CATION URGES CRESCENT POINT HOLDERS TO VOTE BACK ITS NOMINEES; 09/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – AS PART OF ROBUST RENEWAL PROCESS, ALSO PLAN TO ADD AN ADDITIONAL NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR IN 2019; 24/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY SAYS PROXY ADVISORY FIRM GLASS LEWIS & CO HAS RECOMMENDED THAT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ALL OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 03/05/2018 – Crescent Point reports first-quarter loss; 25/04/2018 – Cation Capital Urges Crescent Point Shareholders to Vote for Decisive Change: Vote for ALL FOUR of Cation’s Highly Qualified Nominees on the BLUE Proxy or BLUE VIF; 09/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY ISSUES STATEMENT TO ADDRESS CATION CAPITAL’S NOMINATION OF 4 CANDIDATES TO CRESCENT POINT’S BOARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windsor Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,260 shares. 67,600 were accumulated by Villere St Denis J And Com Ltd Liability Com. Heritage Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Martin Invest Limited Liability Company reported 1,971 shares. Guardian Cap Advisors Limited Partnership owns 115,249 shares or 1.9% of their US portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 238,340 shares. Pioneer National Bank N A Or accumulated 99,733 shares or 5.06% of the stock. Howard Cap Management invested in 314,852 shares. Moreover, United Amer Securities Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) has 8.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 159,095 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Llc holds 5.7% or 1.54M shares. Cap Planning Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 63,090 shares. North Star Mgmt Corporation has invested 1.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shelton Capital accumulated 52,487 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp holds 0.1% or 8,090 shares in its portfolio. M Kraus Company has invested 6.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Wednesday, April 17. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $141 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Monday, March 25 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, April 12. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, February 21. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $140 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Underperform” on Tuesday, June 25.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. Nadella Satya sold $28.35 million worth of stock.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased Myokardia Inc stake by 350,000 shares to 1.95 million valued at $101.40M in 2019Q1. It also upped Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 940,000 shares. Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CPG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 168.11 million shares or 14.87% less from 197.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Assetmark reported 140 shares stake. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt invested 0.04% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Intact Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 141,400 shares. Millennium Lc holds 0% or 430,960 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 46,704 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 21,957 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 153,098 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia reported 1.26 million shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 1.52 million shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG).

Great West Life Assurance Company increased Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) stake by 37,443 shares to 351,348 valued at $11.62 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) stake by 13,497 shares and now owns 69,928 shares. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) was raised too.

Analysts await Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. CPG’s profit will be $86.80 million for 4.89 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Crescent Point Energy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.