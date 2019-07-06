Great West Life Assurance Company Boosted Intel (INTC) Position; Farallon Capital Management Has Upped Wabtec (WAB) Stake

Great West Life Assurance Company increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 10.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Great West Life Assurance Company acquired 534,047 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 9.61%. The Great West Life Assurance Company holds 5.76M shares with $308.44 million value, up from 5.22 million last quarter. Intel Corp now has $215.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 14.34M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY INTERNET OF THINGS GROUP REVENUE $840 MILLION, UP 17%; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups; 26/04/2018 – Intel raises full-year forecasts on demand for data center chips; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Intel chairman: Need for U.S. election security “urgent”; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Acquisition Alternatives Including Possible Bid For; 19/03/2018 – Intel: Lavizzo-Mourey is Fifth New Independent Director Added to Intel’s Bd Since Beginning of 2016; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased Wabtec Corp (WAB) stake by 12.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farallon Capital Management Llc acquired 711,513 shares as Wabtec Corp (WAB)’s stock declined 6.79%. The Farallon Capital Management Llc holds 6.24 million shares with $460.20 million value, up from 5.53 million last quarter. Wabtec Corp now has $12.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $73.74. About 602,822 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 20/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal to Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC 1Q EPS 92C, EST. 90C; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520 worth of stock. 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. NEUPAVER ALBERT J also bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research downgraded the shares of WAB in report on Monday, June 24 to “Neutral” rating. Buckingham Research maintained Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) rating on Friday, March 22. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $93 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Cowen & Co. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Stephens.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Wabtec Shares Fell Nearly 16% in May – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wabtec -5.4% on downgrade at Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “GE Stock Still Is a Dicey Proposition, but It Looks Better Every Day – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Gru Incorporated holds 0.02% or 278,891 shares. Moreover, Destination Wealth Management has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 4 shares. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Com owns 1,562 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pension Ser invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% or 37,036 shares. 11,197 were accumulated by Bridgewater Assoc L P. Loeb Partners has 4 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated Inc invested in 0.04% or 14.08 million shares. Hartford Inv Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Security Trust invested in 151 shares. Ironwood Limited Liability Corp has 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 236 shares. Farallon Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.7% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Tobam accumulated 12,621 shares. Moreover, Sun Life Inc has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased Translate Bio Inc stake by 400,000 shares to 100,000 valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 305,000 shares and now owns 625,000 shares. Charter Communications Inc N was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intel had 23 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, January 25 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, April 26. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, May 9. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 26 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, March 15 by Northland Capital. On Friday, May 10 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. Northland Capital maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Monday, February 25 with “Sell” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $50 target in Tuesday, February 19 report.

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) stake by 11,544 shares to 32,008 valued at $9.65 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP) stake by 210,325 shares and now owns 3.09M shares. Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) was reduced too.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $352,535 activity. Shenoy Navin sold $33,256 worth of stock.