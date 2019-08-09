Great West Life Assurance Company Boosted Gap (GPS) Stake; Sandler Capital Management Position in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Increased by $1.53 Million as Share Price Rose

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 9.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 2,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 30,543 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.43M, up from 27,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $14.05 during the last trading session, reaching $519.41. About 461,809 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Gap Inc (GPS) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 38,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The institutional investor held 757,450 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.78 million, up from 719,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Gap Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 6.47M shares traded or 1.39% up from the average. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 22/03/2018 – Gap Accounting Chief, Controller Dara Bazzano to Resign, Effective April 5; 22/03/2018 – GradeMaster Partners with SmartEdTech to Help Teachers Bridge the Gap between Assessment Data and lnstruction; 11/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with The Gap Inc. President and CEO Art Peck after earnings for a glimpse at Gap’s role in apparel retail; 24/05/2018 – Gap misses first-quarter same-store sales estimates; 15/05/2018 – Gap Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N – CO SAYS FACED SOME CHALLENGES IN QTR, INCLUDING GAP BRAND OPERATING ISSUES AND UNSEASONABLY COLD AND SNOWY WEATHER; 12/04/2018 – Gap Follows J. Crew in Exiting Challenging Bridal-Wear Industry; 22/03/2018 – Gap Financial Chief Teri List-Stoll to Take on Added Principal Accounting Officer Duties; 12/03/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING, $35 TARGET PRICE; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to ‘Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $4.50 million activity.

