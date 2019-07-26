Great West Life Assurance Company Boosted First Ctzns Bancshares N (FCNCA) Stake By $3.10 Million; CSL LTD ORDINARY SHARES (CMXHF) Shorts Decreased By 6.34%

Great West Life Assurance Company increased First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (FCNCA) stake by 5.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Great West Life Assurance Company acquired 7,665 shares as First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (FCNCA)’s stock rose 4.41%. The Great West Life Assurance Company holds 160,541 shares with $65.15 million value, up from 152,876 last quarter. First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N now has $5.25B valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $6.24 during the last trading session, reaching $466.7. About 42,831 shares traded. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has risen 0.87% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FCNCA News: 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP – UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT, FIRST CITIZENS HAS AGREED TO VOLUNTARY DISMISSAL OF ITS LAWSUIT BEFORE NORTH CAROLINA BUSINESS COURT; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 19/04/2018 – Unity FI Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 01/05/2018 – First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Homebancorp, Homebanc; 27/03/2018 HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank FCNCA; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP BUYS BACK ALL KS SHRS OWNED BY FIRST CITIZENS; 10/04/2018 – WI LayoffNotices: Notice First Citizens Bank 2018040901; 25/04/2018 – FIRST CITIZENS 1Q EPS $8.35

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold FCNCA shares while 52 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 5.42 million shares or 2.89% more from 5.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “First Citizens Bank to expand business, commercial services with new Wauwatosa branch – Milwaukee Business Journal” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilland Joins First Citizens Bank as Director of Private Banking – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Citizens BancShares Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for FCNCA – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “First Citizens Bancshares Inc (de) (FCNCA) Chairman and CEO Frank B Jr Holding Bought $2. … – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) stake by 9,935 shares to 524,946 valued at $17.34 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) stake by 19,068 shares and now owns 2.13M shares. Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) was reduced too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.37 million activity. The insider HOLDING FRANK B JR bought $13,996. Shares for $9,875 were bought by DURHAM HAROLD LEE JR on Friday, March 22. NIX CRAIG L bought $880 worth of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on Thursday, June 6. Shares for $843,750 were bought by Holding Olivia Britton.