Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) Is At $58.20 Formed Wedge; Oppenheimer Holdings Has 1.44 Sentiment

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) formed wedge up with $61.69 target or 6.00% above today’s $58.20 share price. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) has $826.53 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $58.2. About 25,925 shares traded. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) has risen 3.08% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GSBC News: 21/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO INCREASE FROM $0.24 TO $0.28 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP INC – NEW PLAN REPLACES AND TERMINATES CO’S REPURCHASE PLAN THAT WAS APPROVED NOVEMBER 15, 2006; 18/04/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp 1Q EPS 95c; 24/04/2018 – Derby Building Products Inc. Selects Great Southern Wood Preserving, Inc. to Expand Distribution in the South and Midwest for t; 21/03/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP INC GSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 21/03/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp Dividend to 28c Vs. 24c; 24/04/2018 – Derby Building Products Inc. Selects Great Southern Wood Preserving, Inc. to Expand Distribution in the South and Midwest for the Full Line of Tando Exterior Cladding; 20/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANK- BANK WILL SELL BRANCH DEPOSITS OF ABOUT $58 MLN, SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL BRANCH-RELATED REAL ESTATE, FIXED ASSETS, ATMS; 20/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANK – GREAT SOUTHERN PLANS TO MAINTAIN A COMMERCIAL LOAN OFFICE IN OMAHA MARKET

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc (OPY) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 46 funds increased or started new holdings, while 32 decreased and sold holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. The funds in our database reported: 5.82 million shares, up from 5.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Oppenheimer Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 24 Increased: 29 New Position: 17.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. provides middle-market investment banking and full service broker-dealer services and products. The company has market cap of $356.50 million. The firm offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services. It has a 10.53 P/E ratio. It also provides asset management services, including separately managed accounts, mutual fund managed accounts, discretionary portfolio management programs, fee non-discretionary investment advisory services, alternative investments, portfolio enhancement programs, investment advisory services, and institutional taxable fixed income portfolio management services.

The stock decreased 4.84% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 106,782 shares traded or 77.84% up from the average. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) has declined 1.39% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.39% the S&P500.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. for 305,703 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 57,137 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.1% invested in the company for 36,285 shares. The California-based Rbf Capital Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 19,607 shares.

