Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) Is At $57.70 Formed Wedge; First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA)’s Sentiment Is 0.79

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.16, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 11 funds opened new and increased positions, while 14 sold and reduced their positions in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The funds in our database now hold: 4.73 million shares, down from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 8 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) formed wedge up with $59.43 target or 3.00% above today's $57.70 share price. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) has $819.43M valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $57.7. About 14,895 shares traded. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) has risen 3.08% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.08% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.14 million shares or 2.91% more from 5.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Management Grp Inc Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) for 19,568 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 872,845 shares stake. Walthausen And Limited Liability owns 162,879 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.05% or 29,962 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 26,748 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC). Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 3,537 shares. Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 16,147 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 22,496 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 33,740 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny owns 4,133 shares. Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management has invested 0.04% in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management holds 0.01% or 22,200 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Global Inv Management Limited owns 0% invested in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) for 5,373 shares.

Analysts await Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 24.20% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.57 per share. GSBC’s profit will be $16.90 million for 12.12 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.03% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.84. About 39,045 shares traded. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.23% of its portfolio in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund for 161,342 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 247,310 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Virtu Financial Llc has 0.11% invested in the company for 132,926 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.08% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 670,045 shares.