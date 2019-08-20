Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) is a company in the Regional – Southwest Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Great Southern Bancorp Inc. has 45.7% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 57.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.5% of Great Southern Bancorp Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.73% of all Regional – Southwest Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Great Southern Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Southern Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.90% 1.40% Industry Average 30.58% 10.59% 1.20%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Great Southern Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Great Southern Bancorp Inc. N/A 57 11.33 Industry Average 119.78M 391.68M 14.30

Great Southern Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Great Southern Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Southern Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.71

The potential upside of the competitors is 104.12%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Great Southern Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Southern Bancorp Inc. 1.04% -0.86% 3.74% 15.05% 3.08% 32.12% Industry Average 2.89% 4.06% 5.17% 6.79% 6.97% 14.33%

For the past year Great Southern Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.05 shows that Great Southern Bancorp Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Great Southern Bancorp Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.97 which is 2.92% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Great Southern Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Great Southern Bancorp Inc.’s rivals beat Great Southern Bancorp Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.