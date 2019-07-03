Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) Analysts See $1.13 EPS; Terreno Realty (TRNO) Has 1.82 Sentiment

Analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to report $1.13 EPS on July, 17 after the close.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 16.49% from last quarter’s $0.97 EPS. GSBC’s profit would be $16.04M giving it 13.34 P/E if the $1.13 EPS is correct. After having $1.23 EPS previously, Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -8.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 33,340 shares traded or 25.59% up from the average. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) has risen 4.15% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GSBC News: 20/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANK- BANK WILL SELL BRANCH DEPOSITS OF ABOUT $58 MLN, SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL BRANCH-RELATED REAL ESTATE, FIXED ASSETS, ATMS; 24/04/2018 – Derby Building Products Inc. Selects Great Southern Wood Preserving, Inc. to Expand Distribution in the South and Midwest for t; 21/03/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp Dividend to 28c Vs. 24c; 21/03/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp Raises Quarterly Dividend By 17% — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – DJ Great Southern Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSBC); 20/04/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP INC GSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 20/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANK – GREAT SOUTHERN PLANS TO MAINTAIN A COMMERCIAL LOAN OFFICE IN OMAHA MARKET; 18/04/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp 1Q EPS 95c; 21/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO INCREASE FROM $0.24 TO $0.28 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP INC – NEW PLAN REPLACES AND TERMINATES CO’S REPURCHASE PLAN THAT WAS APPROVED NOVEMBER 15, 2006

Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 102 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 56 sold and decreased their stakes in Terreno Realty Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 60.47 million shares, up from 58.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Terreno Realty Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 49 Increased: 75 New Position: 27.

Terreno Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.13 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 42.82 P/E ratio. It acquires, owns and operates industrial properties in six major coastal U.S. markets.

The stock increased 1.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $49.54. About 306,287 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) has risen 19.43% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500.



Resolution Capital Ltd holds 2.63% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation for 1.92 million shares. Channing Capital Management Llc owns 1.17 million shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has 1.24% invested in the company for 676,536 shares. The California-based Adelante Capital Management Llc has invested 1.02% in the stock. Granite Investment Partners Llc, a California-based fund reported 402,551 shares.

Analysts await Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) to report earnings on August, 1. TRNO’s profit will be $21.46 million for 36.43 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Terreno Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.86% negative EPS growth.



Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. The company has market cap of $856.04 million. The Company’s deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 12.09 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as secured consumer loans, including automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, loans secured by savings deposits, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans.