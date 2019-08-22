Great Point Partners Upped Intercept Pharmaceuticals (Put) (ICPT) Position; Shorts at Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Raised By 3.3%

Great Point Partners Llc increased Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (ICPT) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Great Point Partners Llc acquired 200,000 shares as Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (ICPT)’s stock declined 26.77%. The Great Point Partners Llc holds 400,000 shares with $44.74 million value, up from 200,000 last quarter. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) now has $2.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.43% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $63.79. About 247,207 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT REPORTS CONCURRENT PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHRS; 09/03/2018 INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC ICPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT – CONFIRMING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 2018 NON-GAAP ADJ. OPER. EXPENSES GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN $390 MLN AND $410 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Had Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities Available for Sale of $326.1M at March 31; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS: CONCURRENT $92M PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT – EXPECTS NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, TO BE SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QTR ENDED DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – 2018 WORLDWIDE OCALIVA NET SALES CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $170 MLN AND $185 MLN

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) had an increase of 3.3% in short interest. OCUL’s SI was 9.26M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.3% from 8.96M shares previously. With 878,100 avg volume, 11 days are for Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s short sellers to cover OCUL’s short positions. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.73. About 174,027 shares traded. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has declined 14.68% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OCUL News: 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: iStent Inject in OAG Subjects on 2 Pre-op Topical Ocular Hypotensive Medications; 08/03/2018 – OCUL SAYS ANTICIPATING DEXTENZA NDA RESUBMISSION IN 1H; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Assessment of Comfort & Ocular Surface Parameters w Novel Designs of Daily Disposable Silicone Hydrogel; 08/03/2018 – EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS – SUBMITTED AMENDED IDE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR A PILOT STUDY OF EYEGATE OCULAR BANDAGE GEL; 19/04/2018 – The Tear Film and Ocular Surface Society (TFOS) Recognizes the Bioprotectant Properties of Trehalose, a Component of Thealoz® Duo,* in the Treatment of Dry Eye; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety/Efficacy of Nepafenac Punctal Plug Delivery System Compared to Placebo to Control Ocular; 19/03/2018 – NanoViricides Drug Candidates to be Tested in Animal Models of Dermal, Ocular and Genital Herpes Virus Infection at the Univers; 08/03/2018 – EyeGate Pharma Submits Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Second Pilot Study of Ocular Bandage Gel; 09/04/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ to Present Data at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Symposium; 31/05/2018 – NTC to Strengthen Its Ophthalmology Portfolio Through the Acquisition of Ocular Antibiotic Products

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4.

Among 7 analysts covering Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has $251 highest and $89 lowest target. $160.29's average target is 151.28% above currents $63.79 stock price.

Great Point Partners Llc decreased Menlo Therapeutics Inc stake by 147,380 shares to 2.06 million valued at $16.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Savara Inc stake by 1.16M shares and now owns 660,366 shares. Audentes Therapeutics Inc was reduced too.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. The company has market cap of $223.24 million. The Company’s product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery.

