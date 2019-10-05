Great Point Partners Stake in Zafgen (ZFGN) Has Cut by $1.07 Billion; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose While Tnb Financial Cut Its Holding

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 70.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 93,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 38,630 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, down from 131,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 4.20M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) by 28.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 899,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 2.21 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63B, down from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Zafgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.0078 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7153. About 167,676 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Strum And Towne Inc owns 48,646 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt has 98,787 shares. Rodgers Brothers owns 3.33% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 109,274 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). L & S Advisors invested in 47,621 shares. Shufro Rose & Co Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca accumulated 0.12% or 2,964 shares. Violich Cap reported 8,925 shares. Petrus Company Lta holds 64,614 shares. Sprucegrove Investment Limited invested 0.79% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Northeast Invest, Massachusetts-based fund reported 118,653 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 27,575 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 1.26 million shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. 13,818 are owned by Keystone Financial Planning. Hilltop owns 19,815 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $577.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) by 3,343 shares to 141,466 shares, valued at $12.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 5,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.09B for 25.00 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

