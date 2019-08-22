Great Point Partners Stake in United Therapeutics Del (UTHR) Has Increased as Market Value Declined; Diana Shipping (DSX) Holder 12 West Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $4.55 Million

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 2.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 440,036 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.0099 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4401. About 129,513 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 27/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Atalandi With Uniper; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for M/V San Francisco With Koch; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V SAN; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Charter Contract for m/v Myrto With Cargill; 22/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v P. S. Palios with Koch; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – AGREED TO EXTEND PRESENT TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH CARGILL INTERNATIONAL S.A., GENEVA, FOR M/V SANTA BARBARA; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$19,150 PER DAY; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping 1Q Rev $48.4M; 04/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Los Angeles With SwissMarine

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (UTHR) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 29,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% . The hedge fund held 379,832 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.58M, up from 350,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $83.09. About 164,128 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 30/03/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS- NOTIFIED BY FDA CO’S NDA FOR IMPLANTABLE SYSTEM FOR REMODULIN ACCEPTED FOR 6-MONTH REVIEW AS CLASS 2 RESUBMISSION – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Buy SteadyMed for $4.46/Share Cash at Closing; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS: DEAL VALUED AT $216M; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q EPS $5.57; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics To Acquire SteadyMed Ltd. STDY; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Net $244.5M; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics: Milestone Related to Commercialization of Trevyent; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 1.3% of United Therapeutics; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Adj EPS $3.76

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 487,518 shares to 3.11 million shares, valued at $8.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80M shares, and cut its stake in Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

More notable recent United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is United Therapeutics Corporation’s (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RSI Alert: United Therapeutics (UTHR) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea’s Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham – 8/18/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 18, 2019.