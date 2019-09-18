Great Point Partners Stake In Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Was Increased; Affinity Investment Advisors Lowered Its Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Stock Value Declined

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 37.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 86,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 142,606 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81M, down from 229,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 3.72 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) by 8.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 160,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 1.97 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.85B, up from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 12.79% or $5.54 during the last trading session, reaching $37.78. About 3.82 million shares traded or 751.16% up from the average. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $30; RATING SECTOR PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – MK&A BOUGHT BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT CLAUDIA; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW & CO., L.P REPORTS A 5.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES EMFLAZA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $90 AND $110 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ PTC Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTCT); 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss $19.3M; 28/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $900.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iovance Biotherapetuics Inc. (Call) by 5.37 million shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $4.90B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Genfit.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.99, from 2.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold PTCT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 53.17 million shares or 3.76% less from 55.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Swiss Comml Bank reported 95,765 shares stake. Dupont Cap invested 0.02% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). The Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has invested 0.63% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 3,122 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership stated it has 13,075 shares. 172,088 were accumulated by Pinnacle Associate. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 70 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Shanda Asset Limited invested 0.25% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Axon Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 20.31% or 216,200 shares. Millennium Limited Company has 0.02% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Sg Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 2,840 shares. Orbimed Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 2.09 million shares stake.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.