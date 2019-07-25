Great Point Partners Raised Stake in United Therapeutics Del (UTHR) by $3.40 Million as Valuation Declined; Farmers Trust Co Upped Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding by $446,719

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (UTHR) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 29,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 379,832 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.58M, up from 350,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $77.34. About 313,022 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 16.17% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.60% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Net $244.5M; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics To Acquire SteadyMed Ltd. STDY; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Pay Additional $2.63/Share Upon Achievement of Milestone; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Rev $389.2M; 30/03/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS- NOTIFIED BY FDA CO’S NDA FOR IMPLANTABLE SYSTEM FOR REMODULIN ACCEPTED FOR 6-MONTH REVIEW AS CLASS 2 RESUBMISSION – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS SAYS CEO MARTINE ROTHBLATT’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $37.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED $33.1 MLN IN OPTION/STAP AWARDS – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – UTHR: IMPLANTABLE REMODULIN NDA ACCEPTED FOR 6-MONTH REVIEW; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS: ADDED $2.63/SHR IF TREVYENT MILESTONE MET; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd; 02/05/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS 1Q REV. $389M, EST. $392.4M

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 4,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,192 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 28,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $102.13. About 1.86M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Rev $8.14B; 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits; 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 24/05/2018 – Medical device maker Medtronic reports 25.5 pct rise in profit; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.44M are owned by Adage Capital Prns Grp Ltd Llc. Cadence Bankshares Na reported 4,487 shares. Kepos Lp stated it has 0.45% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Pnc Svcs Grp Incorporated reported 543,737 shares. Moreover, Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 1.06% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Mai Mngmt reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Bb&T invested 0.35% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Trustco Savings Bank N Y invested in 15,955 shares. Raub Brock Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 4.1% or 214,147 shares in its portfolio. Inv Advsrs Ltd Company owns 12,781 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.38% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Citigroup holds 0.17% or 1.90M shares. St Germain D J Com owns 66,557 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation has 0.51% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 88,357 shares. Cutler Investment Counsel Ltd invested 1.69% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 9,872 shares to 7,225 shares, valued at $639,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,527 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold UTHR shares while 104 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 40.56 million shares or 7.95% less from 44.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Aurora Counsel accumulated 9,704 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.06% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 20,536 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, James Rech has 0.02% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 1,989 shares. Opus Point Prns Management Limited Company accumulated 0.35% or 2,199 shares. Chatham Inc has 0.31% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 492 shares. 88,499 are owned by Interest. Westpac Bk holds 0% or 8,892 shares. 67,891 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg holds 172,077 shares. Ellington Management Gru Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Tekla Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). California-based Strategic Glob has invested 0.24% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR).