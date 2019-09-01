Great Point Partners Raised Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Holding by $21.80 Million as Valuation Rose; Shareholder Smithfield Trust Company Boosted Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) Stake

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $123.26. About 135,489 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 48.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 589,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 1.81 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.29M, up from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 168,795 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 4Q EPS 3c; 12/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 09/05/2018 – MK&A ACQUIRED BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT HIRAWAT; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW & CO., L.P REPORTS A 5.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Third Security Ltd Liability reported 137,551 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 36,575 shares. 1,460 were accumulated by Smith Asset Management Group Inc Limited Partnership. Moreover, Alps Advisors has 0.04% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). 45,700 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Opaleye Management accumulated 213,800 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech holds 0.02% or 5,000 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 3,122 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 7,404 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Ameriprise Financial invested in 0% or 98,926 shares. Boston Advisors, Massachusetts-based fund reported 27,375 shares.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 85,255 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $61.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 752,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00M shares, and cut its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barr E S And invested in 32,654 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Park Natl Oh has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). The Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Victory Capital Management reported 232,948 shares. Invesco Limited has 147,430 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 62,541 shares. Argi Invest reported 0.14% stake. California Public Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 55,505 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 7,442 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock reported 4.08M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 24,450 were reported by Stock Yards National Bank & Tru. D E Shaw invested in 136,071 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 7,200 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bluestein R H & owns 3,000 shares. Moreover, Raymond James & has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 10,669 shares.

