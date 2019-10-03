Great Point Partners Position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX) Lowered by $1.40 Billion as Shares Declined; Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreased Its Anthem (ANTM) Position by $5.10 Million; Share Value Rose

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 31.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 18,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 39,905 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.26M, down from 57,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $238.36. About 579,024 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) by 21.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 587,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.08% . The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02 billion, down from 2.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.84% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $2.74. About 871,668 shares traded or 17.53% up from the average. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 58.36% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 108,286 shares to 108,675 shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VO) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,125 shares, and has risen its stake in American National Insurance Co (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 12.41 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Analysts await Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.34 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.86% EPS growth.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $900.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zogenix Inc. by 393,851 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $76.13B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kura Oncology Inc. by 402,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd..

